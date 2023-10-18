Photographer: Paula Zanter-Stout

Photo taken: Sept. 6, 2023, in Bellingham

Photographer’s description: “These two blacktail bucks spent several minutes nibbling and licking each other’s backs and necks. While I’m unsure why they were doing this, it was sure entertaining to watch and made for great photo opportunities. Photo taken with a Nikon D3500 at 500 mm on the zoom lens.”

Critique: “This is a great combination of action and whimsy, even if the ‘action’ is relatively slow-motion. The bucks are framed nicely. I like how we can even make out the eye of the one who’s looking away. But the true prize of this photo is the buck facing us. He’s into it, which is entertaining, and it’s all easy to see because the background is clean and contrasting. All in all, well done.”

