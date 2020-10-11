

IT SEEMS LIKE yesterday that I was catching a bus at the Convention Place station downtown.

These days, the bus riders have been replaced by construction workers, and the massive steel frame of the Convention Center expansion looms large on the block.

Looking northwest from the freeway overpass that connects Capitol Hill and the Denny Triangle, I find a view that encompasses both old and new Seattle.

The 14-story, buttermilk-colored Olive Tower was a high-rise in its own right when it was built in 1928. It now includes 86 units of affordable housing. The 1980s “twin toaster” towers are the type of architecture you either love or hate (I’m in the love camp on this one). Behind the toasters, three 40-story skyscrapers exemplify our tech-fueled times. They dominate a neighborhood once defined by low-rise commercial buildings and parking lots.

I still wish the construction of the new Summit Convention Center building had not eliminated the bus station (naive question, probably: Was it not feasible to cover it up and build on top of it?), but it’s good to see the new building taking shape — a sign of progress during a time when it feels like so much else is at a standstill.