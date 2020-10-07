Photographer: McKayla Bower

Photo taken: Aug. 20, 2020, Eastsound, Orcas Island

Photographer’s description: “I was making dinner on a rainy evening and turned to look out my portlight to see the most amazing rainbow. I was in my pajamas but grabbed my camera and hopped in my soaked rowboat, anyway, and got this photo. It was worth the wet socks.”

Critique: “I bet a lot of people are going to say, ‘Wow’ when they see this photo in their paper and on their screens — I know I did. I just love the juxtaposition of the colors here: The whole palette is more or less blue and black, which creates a great backdrop for the brilliance of the rainbow as it hovers perfectly over the sailboat. I’m also digging how the undulating surface of the water gives us peeks at the rainbow’s reflection. Nice job making the effort to make this photo; I think we all are grateful for your wet socks. And, lastly, congratulations on finding your way into our pages once again!”

