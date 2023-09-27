ON ONE SIDE of the shop, a trio of kids debates whether Charizard has better movesets than Blastoise. On the other, a couple of their fathers discuss whether Julio Rodríguez will have a better career than Ronald Acuña Jr. I feel strongly that the answer is yes to both of these questions. I share my baseball opinion with the dads, but I keep my Pokémon takes to myself.

It’s Saturday at Northwest Sportscards, and the Tacoma shop is filled with fans young and old seeking the next addition to their prized collection.

The gaming side of Northwest Sportscards is full of cards: tables of cards, rare cards in locked displays and piles of unopened boxes of Pokémon cards that staff say sell in a matter of days before new boxes arrive.

Every Saturday at 11 a.m., dozens of kids and their grown-ups visit Northwest Sportscards for Pokémon League. A certified Pokémon professor coaches new players who are still learning the rules of the card game. For experienced players, it’s an opportunity to practice with new decks in preparation for more competitive battle events that also are hosted at the shop. The young Pokémon collectors love to move around the tables to inspect each other’s collections and propose card trades.

It’s Kelsey Paasch’s first visit to Northwest Sportscards. Her son, Keagan, has been coming for a few months with his dad. “I appreciate that this is a safe, controlled environment for him to trade cards, rather than the school bathroom,” she says with a laugh.

Paasch sits off to the side of the main league tables, giving Keagan space to navigate the gathering on his own. “It’s really helped him build social skills,” she says of the weekly league. “It sparks his desire to connect with new kids who share his interests.”

Over on the sports side of the house, variety is the name of the game. Equally packed with merchandise, this side includes commemorative plaques; game-worn jerseys; limited edition bobblehead figurines; ticket rolls from significant games; signed balls, helmets and posters; and, of course, tens of thousands of sports cards.

Whereas the gaming side of Northwest Sportscards could be relocated anywhere in the country without skipping a beat, the collection on the sports side is distinctly regional. About half the items for sale are related to Seattle-area sports.

An avid collector of game-worn Seahawks jerseys and helmets, Steve Eliason visits Northwest Sportscards every few months. He made the hourlong drive from Redmond this morning to drop off a couple choice items for an upcoming signing with Seahawks legend Steve Largent.

Eliason intended to quickly drop off his box, but he’s now been sifting through sleeves of football cards for 15 minutes. “You never know what you’re going to find,” he says. “I love the hunt, digging through to see what you’re going to find. It just sucks you in.”

A collector can leave Northwest Sportscards with a card or keepsake purchased with the loose change dug out of a kitchen junk drawer. For example, I spent $11 on two cards from a bin labeled “local heroes” that features former local prep stars now playing in the big leagues. The shop also occasionally sells items that cost as much as a kitchen remodel. I’m told that the day before, it had sold a baseball signed by Babe Ruth for $11,000.

Even after a collector has found two or three choice items, it’s hard to leave Northwest Sportscards when there are always more boxes and shelves to look through. There’s always more to see, and there’s always more to discuss with fans who love Pokémon — or the Seahawks — just as much as you do.

Northwest Sportscards is located at 5510 6th Ave., Tacoma. Learn about upcoming events and browse part of the shop’s collection at nw-sportscards.com