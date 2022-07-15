IT WASN’T EASY picking folks to feature in this week’s cover story on outstanding neighbors. The 2022 Neighbor Day nominee list includes almost 40 people from across Seattle and surrounding communities.

There’s Dustann, who shoveled snow and fought a flood at Community School of West Seattle, where he volunteers. In the Central District, Ray is described as a “one-man traffic-circle maintenance man,” who cleans up trash, pulls weeds and always has a smile.

At the start of COVID lockdowns, Lisa in Magnolia organized a neighborhood get-together that now continues every Friday with celebratory bubble-blowing. The friend who nominated Heather, in Licton Springs, calls her the “queen of kindness,” for her willingness to run errands for others.

Ruth and Nancy in Green Lake are co-nominees for their decadelong project to convert an overgrown lot to an orchard and vegetable garden. Residents of Bothell’s Canyon Firs development are grateful for Larry, who kept spirits up throughout the pandemic by hiring food trucks to feed the neighborhood in a safe, socially distanced way.

The youngest person on the list is 9-year-old Petra, who helps pick up litter and collect items for people in need on her block in the Cherry Hill neighborhood. “Petra knows more of our neighbors than I do, and she brightens everyone’s lives,” writes the neighbor who nominated her.

Advertising

Which reminds me of my favorite neighbor. It wasn’t long after I moved into my house in West Seattle nearly 15 years ago that I met Don Cushing. We share an alley, and that’s where we often chat. Sometimes we take walks or have dinner together.

Don knows everyone in a several-block radius, as well as what they’re up to. He’s lived in West Seattle most of his life, so it’s fun to hear his stories of the old community and how it’s changed — for better or worse.

He loans me tools, offers advice on yard and home projects, recommends books and movies, and lends a hand when I need one. When I’m away, he waters my plants and keeps an eye on my house. We don’t always agree on politics, but we still manage to get along.

If we didn’t live close to each other, Don and I probably never would have met. And that’s part of the beauty of neighborhoods — you never know who might move in next.