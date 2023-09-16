IN 2012, THE Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe bought 15 acres on the Kitsap Peninsula — not because it was the once world-renowned Heronswood Nursery, but because acquiring land in what used to be their traditional territories is a priority. Heronswood, the nursery, was the source of rare and unusual plants, and home to a fabulous woodland garden with some remarkable formal perennial plantings. Today Heronswood, the garden, is telling a new story with four new gardens rooted in tribal history.

While Heronswood Garden is open to the public, it wasn’t created with the public in mind. The gardens are a learning tool for tribal members. “This is a garden for the tribe and by the tribe,” says garden director Ross Bayton. Tribal member, Heronswood gardener and volunteer coordinator Debby Purser says, “Especially the young ones, we need to get them excited to keep [our traditions] going.” Strong connections between the Tribe’s Culture Department and garden staff ensure goals and projects align with tribal priorities.

Beneath a standing canopy of western red cedar on a shady knoll near the entrance to the property, the Renaissance Garden references the tribe’s relatively brief history with the lumber mill in Port Gamble. Mossy fallen logs and scattered artifacts of an abandoned logging camp being reclaimed by the forest celebrate the renewal of nature — and Heronswood.

Plant Sale The Heronswood Garden plant sale will take place Saturday, Sept. 23.

Designed by Dan Hinkley, co-founder of the original nursery and now Heronswood garden director emeritus, and John van den Meerendonk, former president of the Hardy Fern Foundation, the Renaissance Garden features Heronswood’s collection of more than 250 types of ferns integrated among lush stands of shade-loving plants.

The new Rock Garden, located on a sunny site once occupied by greenhouses and a parking lot, contains plants native to western mountain ranges, including the Olympics, which once were a part of S’Klallam territory. Traditionally, each summer, tribal members would go up into the mountains to harvest animals and plants. Today’s reservation doesn’t include alpine areas, so younger members don’t have the same opportunity that their ancestors did to utilize that environment. “This garden is a chance to bring the plants down from the mountain to them where they are today,” Bayton says.

Hinkley is well known for his exploits as a plant collector around the world. Still under construction, the Traveler’s Garden is a nod to that history. Existing plants throughout Heronswood are being relocated and divided into three geographical regions: Vietnam, Chile, and the border region between California and Oregon, areas where Hinkley has done a lot of collecting. “We have an amazing inventory to work with,” Bayton says, laughing.

Not simply a collection of plants from a particular part of the world, the Traveler’s Garden hopes to give visitors a feel for the place the plants originated. Interpretive signage plays an important role. In addition to explaining practicalities of how and why plants are collected, Heronswood is using this opportunity to discuss the historical legacy of plant collecting, both the positive and the negative.

The S’Klallam Connections Garden illustrates traditional land-based relationships, and how the Tribe utilized plants for medicine, food and everyday life. When complete, this garden will include a woodland, a pond and a prairie, three ecosystems that traditionally were managed for harvesting berries, woodland herbs, cedar, sweet grass, skunk cabbage and other culturally significant plants.

Purser speaks enthusiastically about her role in developing the S’Klallam Connections Garden. “I’m learning so much about plants and my culture,” she says. “Over in the prairie, we’ll have a traditional clam pit for baking and an open fire where we can cook fish on a stick,” she adds. Camas bulbs are on order, and this fall, garden staff and tribal members will come together to plant in anticipation of future harvests.