IN NORTH EVERETT, just to the east of a spectacular viewpoint overlooking the point where the Snohomish River empties into Possession Sound, you’ll find an inviting public garden and a rich resource for home gardeners. With more than 3 acres of themed gardens and an impressive tree collection, Evergreen Arboretum and Gardens is an inspiring design showcase for urban residential properties.

An arbor made of vivid blue columns created by Little and Lewis, well-known Pacific Northwest artists, and a series of metal archways by artist Rex Lukinich collectively mark the entrance to the Arboretum. The installation was also the first acquisition in the Arboretum’s notable sculpture collection, featuring work by regional and international artists. The sculpture collection, curated by the Evergreen Arboretum Society and the Everett Cultural Commission, is displayed throughout the Arboretum in relationship with the gardens.

Once inside the grounds, pathways wind through and around 10 demonstration plantings. A mixed border tended by Snohomish County Master Gardeners and filled with perennials, roses and ornamental shrubs offers color and fragrance throughout spring and summer. The garden is also a learning space for classes and workshops on plant identification and seasonal care.

The Conifer Garden is a tapestry of textural green (and blue and creamy variegation) cone-bearing plants with a variety of growth habits, from soaring upright to weeping, dwarf and prostrate forms. The mature collection also serves as a site for seasonal pruning demonstrations.

Summer Fest and more This year’s annual Summer Fest — family-friendly and free — happens on Saturday, July 22, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Local groups, including Imagine Children’s Museum, the YMCA, Dawson Place and other organizations serving youth in the community, will fill the Arboretum with music, games, art projects and planting. Evergreen Arboretum and Gardens is operated in partnership with Everett Parks and Facilities and is open dawn to dusk year-round. Admission is free. More

Continue along the pathway up to the Viewing Mound, the highest point in the Arboretum. Anchored by “Fibonacci,” a sculptural water feature created by Pam Hom, the garden provides a quiet gathering space as well as sweeping views of the grounds, including a top-down view of the adjacent Rock Garden. A sunny slope planted with alpine perennials, bulbs and dwarf conifers situated among locally sourced boulders was purposefully built at an approachable scale for home gardeners.

Other demonstration gardens include an accessible paved pathway (complete with animal paw prints) through the Northwest Native Trail, populated with plants found throughout the mountains and coastal regions of Cascadia. The Japanese Maple Grove is home to more than 700 named cultivars; prized for its beauty and grace throughout the year, the collection is especially brilliant in autumn color.

Currently being renovated, The Backyard Garden will feature trees, shrubs and herbaceous plantings surrounding a sculptural Tree Ring patio, rock benches and a modest lawn. Elsewhere, the Small Urban Tree Walk, a narrow bed running the length of the parking lot, displays trees with interesting foliage and seasonal flowers that mature at 35 feet tall max (ideal candidates for the home landscape). The looping trail through the Arboretum ends with a stroll through beds of shade-loving plants flourishing beneath mature evergreens in the peaceful Woodland Garden and Fernery, where a small wooden bridge traverses a well-crafted dry creek bed.

Teachers, parents and kids at heart can visit the Arboretum website (evergreenarboretum.com) to download and print six self-guided tours under the Classes and Events tab. Each “adventure” offers nature-based activities, like Seed Exploration, Nature’s Colors and Tiny Trek, that prompt a closer look at the Arboretum and the natural world.