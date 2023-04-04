WITH HIS BALL CAP and flannel shirt — not to mention his goatee — Jason Stratton is definitely no one’s idea of a nonna, but for a couple of nights each week at Georgetown restaurant Mezzanotte, he channels the spirit of an Italian grandma, doing what they notoriously do: feeding you until you think you can’t possibly eat anymore.

Stratton calls Mezzanotte’s prix fixe improvisational tasting menu Nonnakase, a riff on the Japanese tradition of omakase, or chef’s choice. While some of the dishes might also appear on the restaurant’s regular dinner menu, most do not. It’s another way for the kitchen to flex its creativity.

Nonnakase varies in the number of courses; eight to 10 is the average, but the meal goes on until the guests say basta. The price doesn’t change: $150 per person, plus beverages, tax and tip. On nights when Nonnakase is offered (currently Friday and Saturday), there is a single seating at 6 p.m. Some guests have stayed until close. That’s fine with Stratton. “The freedom to sit as long as you want is the epitome of hospitality,” he says.

This kind of eating, when you don’t know what you’ll be getting until it’s in front of you, requires a sense of adventure. Nonna Jason detected trepidation from a guest one night when he brought out octopus. She ate it and afterward said it was the best octopus she’d ever had, but her amused friends revealed it was the only octopus she had ever had.

Nonnakase requires reservations and is available only at Mezzanotte’s four-seat bar. It’s a prime perch for peeping the kitchen action and admiring the dexterity of jovial bar manager Jayson Kochan, conjurer of inventive cocktails and maker of potent digestivi. His housemade Alpino amaro is just the restorative I needed at the end of a 12-course meal.

Advertising

Yes, 12. The parade of antipasti began with prosciutto-wrapped grissini and mini bruschetta topped with Syrian batersh (roasted eggplant, spiced lamb ragu, tangy yogurt and pine nuts). Smoky, sweet dates dotted a salad of Treviso and Castelfranco radicchio capped with a creamy sprawl of La Tur, a cheese from Italy’s Piedmont region made from a blend of cow, sheep and goat milk. Poached scallops wore a dab of beet jelly and horseradish crumbs. Yellowfin tuna crudo came with passion fruit vinaigrette and salsa Apicius, a spunky green sauce that pings all the five flavors: sweet, sour, salty, bitter and umami.

The urge to mop up every dribble of sauce and fruity olive oil made me think nonna would have given us bread by now. Just then, a lofty square of warm focaccia landed on the bar. Salty and slicked with oil, it’s among the best focaccia I’ve ever eaten outside of Italy. It made an excellent sponge for the dregs of passato di cavolfiore, a silky-smooth, ginger-spiked soup of pureed cauliflower and pear enriched with duck brodo.

Three handmade pastas followed: tortellini-like balanzoni, dainty caramelle and curly-edged gigli. Each was perfect in texture and tenderness, in the weight of their respective sauces, and in their balanced flavors. The lily shape of the gigli deftly captured a braised beef sugo sparked with Calabrian chile and brightened with lime leaf, a key ingredient in Thai cooking and definitely not an ingredient your average nonna might use, but what a lift it gave to the rich sauce.

Stratton learned to make pasta as a young cook at Holly Smith’s Café Juanita and refined his skills leading the kitchens at Spinasse and Artusi. His cooking became more broadly Mediterranean at Mamnoon and Mbar, but he is once again immersed in Northern Italian cuisine after being tapped by owner Marcus Lalario to head the kitchen at Mezzanotte when it reopened in April 2021. The restaurant’s charmingly crumbled masonry and artfully lit exposed rafters give it a romantic Bohemian atmosphere — think a shabby chic Café Juanita, or a grittier Spinasse, with comparable food. (Be sure to use the restroom at some point, and bring your phone to capture the dizzying light show from a disco ball’s reflection in the mirrored subway tiles.)

As a good nonna would do, Stratton is passing down his pasta-making knowledge. Linds Habernan, Mezzanotte’s pastaiolo (and a.m. kitchen manager) does him proud. If the cooks aren’t too busy, they will walk a dish they created to the bar, as Habernan did that night with their balanzoni. “Everyone contributes ideas to the Nonnakase menu,” says Stratton. “It becomes a kind of shared experience that’s exciting for everyone in the kitchen.”

For everyone at the bar, too. As I relished a tender capunet of braised duck bundled in a cabbage leaf cushioned on lentils and chestnuts, thinking it would be the final savory dish of the night, Stratton appeared bearing one more plate: a burnished slab of slow-roasted pork belly and baby turnips. “This may be overkill,” he muttered, perhaps arguing with his inner nonna. Two of the guests took home what they couldn’t finish. Neither of them was me.