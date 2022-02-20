I CAN HEAR the music playing over the stadium speakers during warm-ups. Sixties hits like “Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Sport” and “(What a Day for a) Daydream” fill the air while the Seattle Angels take fielding practice.

It’s another beautiful Sunday afternoon at Sicks’ Stadium in 1968. This will be the final season here for the Angels, who became the Class AAA farm team of the Los Angeles Angels after the November 1964 death of Seattle Rainiers owner Emil Sick. It’s the end of a four-year run that produced a Pacific Coast League (PCL) title in 1966, which happens to be the last championship won by a pro baseball team in Seattle.

The Angels were a bridge between the revered Rainiers (1938-64) and the city’s one-year major league team, the Pilots, who went broke, moved to Milwaukee and became the Brewers.

The Angels were a memorable crew, on and off the field. Edo Vanni was the team’s general manager for all four seasons. Vanni, a star athlete for Queen Anne High School, a popular player for the Rainiers and the Rainiers’ manager in 1964, was a well-known community asset. One of the nicest guys in sports, with an engaging personality and big heart, Vanni was not shy.

The backstory A lifelong fan kept his eye on the ball at Seattle Angels games — except for that one fatefully timed bathroom break

In a letter to me after Vanni’s death in 2007 at the age of 89, his family described Vanni’s incredible spirit and drive. They said Edo called it “pepper.” Bob Schoenbachler, the Angels’ auditor from 1967-68, says, “Edo used to crack people up all the time. He kept everyone in the front office loose.”

The team was owned by Golden West Broadcasters; the majority owner was the Singing Cowboy himself, Gene Autry. Autry also owned the parent Los Angeles Angels (who changed their name to the California Angels late in the 1965 season and had entered Major League Baseball as an expansion team in 1961). Longtime broadcaster Bill Schonely partnered in the broadcast booth with Walt Brown (Brown’s signature home-run call was, “Timber; there she goes”) during the Seattle Angels years.

“Gene was sensational,” Schonely says. “He was not out front. He loved baseball and always tried to get the best people possible to run the team. He built a great radio empire up and down the coast and into Arizona. He wasn’t an extrovert.”

Schonely, who broadcast games for the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers from their first season in 1970 through 1998, recalled Angels broadcasts.

“The PCL in those days went from Little Rock, Arkansas, to Hawaii,” he says. “We wouldn’t make all the road trips, so you had to re-create the game in the studio by yourself with props for sound effects. It was terrific.”

DURING THAT ERA, AAA baseball was often a way-station for veteran players who once performed well in the majors and were trying to return for one more shot. The Angels’ roster featured eight players who had pitched in the World Series: Jim Bouton, Lew Burdette, Jim Coates, Roger Craig, Jim O’Toole, Rollie Sheldon, Larry Sherry and Bill Stafford. All but Burdette and Craig were on the 1968 Angels team, which finished five games under .500.

Burdette, as a pitcher for the Milwaukee Braves, was the MVP of the 1957 World Series, pitching three complete games, winning each and allowing just two runs in 27 innings. Sherry, a 24-year-old reliever for the Los Angeles Dodgers, was the MVP of the 1959 World Series, winning two games and saving two others. Bouton (more on him later) went 2-1 with a 1.48 ERA in his World Series appearances with the Yankees. Craig had a long career with five National League teams and subsequently was a successful major league pitching coach and manager.

Burdette had been the winning pitcher in Harvey Haddix’s famous 12-inning perfect game in 1959, which Haddix lost 1-0 in 13 innings. Burdette went all 13 innings for the win. Burdette was not happy when the California Angels sent him down to Seattle in July 1967. When the Angels recalled him in September of that year, Burdette instead decided to retire. He was 40 years old and ready to move on.

Besides the veterans, there were a number of young players preparing for major league careers. Many were pitchers, including Andy Messersmith, Rudy May, Marty Pattin and Clyde Wright. On a fast track for the hitters were Jay Johnstone and Rick Reichardt.

In a 1967 game, Seattle left-hander Ken Turner missed pitching the first nine-inning perfect game in PCL history by one out. Turner settled for a one-hit, 8-0 victory over the Tacoma Cubs. The only Cubs hit was a double by Al Spangler, Turner’s former Seattle Angels roommate.

Baseball’s inimitable clown, Max Patkin, made an annual appearance during the Angels years, as he did in many ballparks each season. Patkin’s acts “weren’t always tasteful,” recalls former Sicks’ Stadium employee and local sports historian Russ Dille. One time, Patkin brushed himself off after falling down on purpose and said to the crowd, “I don’t mind the dirt, but there’s some horse [expletive] out here.” That got Patkin in trouble after fans complained about his language.

Coach Jimmie Reese had been Babe Ruth’s roommate (or, as Reese liked to say, he roomed with Babe’s suitcase). He was a magician with the fungo bat. Schoenbachler was once inside the Angels’ first-base dugout with his mitt before the players started practice and saw Reese by the third-base dugout. He called out to Reese, asking whether the coach could hit his glove, raising it above the dugout railing. Schoenbachler recalls now, “Jimmie hit it right into my glove. I never moved it an inch.”

Reese worked with the outfielders on tracking fly balls. He knew just how far he could hit the ball without sending it over the fence. Watching his drills before the game was hypnotic, as was watching infield practice. The Angels had a lot of talented defensive infielders, such as Aurelio Rodriguez, Jackie Hernandez, Hector Torres, Don Wallace and Chuck Vinson. I tried to pick up pointers by paying strict attention to their techniques. Torres was famous even before entering professional baseball. In 1958, at age 12, Torres pitched a one-hitter as his Monterrey, Mexico, team won the Little League World Series.

JOHNSTONE, A YOUNG outfielder, split the 1966, ’67 and ’68 seasons between AAA and the majors. He was one of the Angels’ more colorful characters.

“Johnstone was interesting,” remembers Brown, the broadcaster. “He was friendly, jolly and outspoken.”

In a 1966 game, Johnstone was at bat when the Tacoma catcher dropped a pitch, and the ball rolled toward Johnstone. He instinctively picked it up and threw it back to the pitcher. It was meant as a friendly gesture, but umpire Bruce Froemming surprisingly called him out for interference. Reese, who was managing Seattle because manager Bob Lemon already had been thrown out of the game, protested. Dille says it was the only time he saw Reese get upset.

Johnstone got Froemming back after his playing career. Froemming, a longtime major league umpire, was invited to be on a TV show called “The Lighter Side of Sports,” hosted by Johnstone. At what Froemming thought was an elaborate luncheon with Japanese businessmen for a potential all-expenses-paid trip to Japan, there were drinks, and toasts. At one point, Froemming was told a drink was made with bird sweat. His actually contained bird droppings.

Then there’s the player that wasn’t. Leon McFadden played briefly in the major leagues with the Houston Astros, and before that for the Astros’ Oklahoma City AAA team in the PCL. One day in 1966, McFadden appeared at Sicks’ Stadium with bats in hand for the Angels’ batting practice. No one in Seattle’s organization could figure out why he was there. You’d expect Vanni to know, but Seattle’s GM had no idea. McFadden took batting practice, and before the start of the game, it was determined that an Oklahoma City team secretary trying to send him to a different Astros’ minor-league team had made an administrative mistake and sent McFadden to the wrong team and city. McFadden left behind a cracked bat that he autographed for Dille, and away he went. It’s not known what became of the secretary.

THIS WAS BEFORE baseball’s free-agency rights were granted, and major and minor league salaries were nowhere near today’s levels. Many Angels players, especially the minor-leaguers, needed other employment to supplement their incomes. Pitcher Bobby Locke (who once struck out Ted Williams twice in a row) was a licensed beautician. In the offseason, infielder Marv Staehle was a salesman, and catcher Orlando McFarlane was a body and fender repairman.

After the 1975 season, Messersmith, with the Dodgers then, won the right to become a free agent, a historic baseball labor decision. Messersmith had pitched for the Seattle Angels in 1966 and 1968 during a brief minor league career. Once, Messersmith and his roommate, catcher John Olerud, rallied to beat teammates Jim Coates and Marty Pattin in a tense game of canasta. This was shortly after Coates had put a slug in Olerud’s bed, which Coates thought was “hilarious,” Olerud says now. “Coates had those steely blue eyes, and after the canasta comeback, he threw the cards out the window. He was kind of an out-of-control guy.”

Little did Coates know, but Olerud and Messersmith already had put locksmith graphite in the foot of Coates’ bed. When Coates went to bed, there was a puff of black smoke, and the graphite got all over him. “He blamed the maid, and it wasn’t until four months later that he found out who did it,” Olerud says.

There were interesting ties that some of the Angels players had to Seattle. Catcher Earl Averill Jr. (1965) was the son of the Hall of Famer by the same name. Earl Sr. was known as “The Earl of Snohomish” and had ended his career with the Seattle Rainiers in 1941. Outfielder Mike White (1966) was the son of former major-leaguer Jo-Jo White, who both played for and managed the Seattle Rainiers. Jo-Jo White came to the Rainiers as part of the return from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for star hometown pitcher Fred Hutchinson. Jim Campanis (1966) was another second-generation major-leaguer; his father, Al Campanis, played briefly for the Brooklyn Dodgers.

And then there was Olerud. On Aug. 4, 1968, Olerud, who recently had been promoted to the Angels from Class AA El Paso, was called on to catch Bouton’s knuckleball in the second half of a doubleheader in Tacoma. Olerud and his wife, Lynda, were expecting a baby. At the end of the game, Olerud headed to a hospital, with Lynda in labor. The next day, John Olerud Jr., a future Seattle Mariner, was born.

And of course, Bouton, who pitched the next year for the Pilots, went on to make a name for himself in more ways than playing.

On a team flight home after playing in Hawaii in 1968, Schonely sat next to Bouton. He had noticed during the season that Bouton kept a notepad in his back pocket. So Schonely asked: “Are you going to write a book?”

“As a matter of fact, I am,” Bouton told Schonely. The notepad contained material for several Bouton books, the first of which was his famous best-seller, “Ball Four.”

WYCLIFFE NATHANIEL MORTON was better known as “Bubba.” He was an outfielder at age 34 for Seattle in the 1966 championship season and returned for a short stay the following year. Surprisingly, he did not play any sports in high school. Morton played several years in the majors, both before and after the Angels. After retiring from playing, he was the baseball coach for the University of Washington from 1972 to 1976, UW’s first Black head coach in any sport.

Rick Evans (1967) was a second cousin of Dan Evans, Washington’s governor from 1965 to 1977. Rick Evans was a local talent, from Renton High School. He was a hard-throwing left-hander who racked up strikeouts but also had trouble with pitch location, issuing more walks than innings pitched for each of his first five professional teams.

Evans laughs and says, “I led a couple of leagues in hit batsmen.”

Olerud Sr. says, “(Evans) threw as hard as anyone I caught.”

The lack of control and a sore arm in 1971 conspired to keep Evans out of the majors.

Misfortune struck other Angels players after their successful time in Seattle. Ed “Spanky” Kirkpatrick played 16 years in the majors. In 1981, he was in what seemed to be a minor car accident but had a blood clot travel from his neck to his brain the next day, and during a subsequent brain surgery, he suffered a heart attack. After lying in a coma for 5½ months, he was left permanently paralyzed. He died in 2010 after a long battle with throat cancer. In 1970, pitcher Minnie Rojas was involved in a traffic accident that took the life of two of his children and left him partially paralyzed. After a nine-year major league career, pitcher Jim McGlothlin passed away at age 32 from leukemia.

Merritt Ranew suffered a serious injury in a 1966 game in Vancouver, B.C. Some Mounties players said later they had anticipated before the game that Seattle pitcher Jim Coates was going to throw at them.

Coates hit Ricardo Joseph in the shoulder with a pitch, and Joseph charged the mound, with Ranew, the Angels’ catcher, in pursuit. Ranew tackled Joseph from behind. Once order was restored, the next batter, Tommie Reynolds, bunted down the first-base line, then appeared to want to go after Coates. Again, Ranew went out to protect his pitcher. Mounties on-deck hitter Santiago Rosario ran onto the field with a bat. He was unable to reach Coates but hit Ranew over the head with the bat. Ranew was taken to a hospital and needed surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain. For many days, he was near death. Ranew missed the rest of the season but recovered and returned to play in 1967. He played his final major league season in 1969, with the Pilots.

The 1968 Angels roster included a number of players who went on to play for the Pilots, giving fans like me a glimpse of who they would be rooting for when Seattle finally had a major league team in ’69. Other memories include the wonderful little Angels logo, the halos on their hats, the ringing of the bell for each Angels run scored and the times spent hanging around the dugouts with the hope that a player would stop to sign an autograph … and many did.

For some of us, the Seattle Angels planted seeds that cultivated a lifelong passion for baseball.