

SOMETHING MADE Bruiser leave.

Despite the comfort of what he knew, that splinter of herd with whom he had ambled for the unremarked days and nights that define his kind. Those of his same tact and disposition and mating rituals, indifferent to farmer and crop as they meandered across the exposed expanse of the Skagit Valley.

One day about a decade ago, so the most informed theory goes, Bruiser found himself at the brackish delta where the Skagit River empties into a bay of the same name. Perhaps Skagit Bay was like glass that day, daring the youngster to try. Or perhaps the bay was its more usual tempestuous self.

Bruiser didn’t care.

And besides, elk are great swimmers.

So for reasons he will never share, helped along by hollow hair and buoyant blubber, a teenage (in elk years) Bruiser set out and left behind all that he had known.

The backstory Finding fellowship in timely encounters with Whidbey Island’s lone elk

That tree-trunk neck, snout and antler constellation bobbing defiantly toward the sky, nudged along by a flood tide, miles falling behind him as the westbound bluffs of Whidbey Island’s Strawberry Point drew closer with each paddle of his mighty cloven hooves.

He scrambled upon the island’s rocky shore, and Bruiser was somewhere new.

Advertising

Safe and secure, the only elk on the island, with no other bulls or predators to deal with.

But he also was alone, the only elk on Whidbey.

Life is choices. And today, ensconced in the island’s bounty, Bruiser just might be America’s loneliest elk. Does he even care?

STANDING 6 FEET at the shoulder and weighing close to 1,000 pounds, Bruiser since has become a local cervid celebrity on this northeastern bulge of Whidbey, a meandering island northwest of Seattle that stretches from the lone bridge off, at Deception Pass, down to the ferry town of Clinton 60 miles south.

Locals rock Bruiser T-shirts, and one of his biggest fans prints out a Bruiser calendar each year, although the creator of the calendar was not inclined to share his Bruiser tales with this reporter. Strawberry Point neighbors leave Bruiser apples, corn and potatoes for when he ambles through their yards.

Bruiser has a best friend whose name he likely doesn’t know, but Ralph Downes doesn’t seem to mind.

The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife officer has been Bruiser’s de facto guardian angel since shortly after the wild wapiti’s first sighting on the island, back on Sept. 13, 2012. That’s the day a friend of Downes’ first spotted him. Downes saw the elk a few days later, and the calendar creator soon gave him a name.

Advertising

“We talk about it, a buddy and I, all the time,” Downes says. “It’s an anniversary.”

Downes could shoot the breeze about Bruiser for hours, and he readily admits a deep fondness for the elk.

“How couldn’t you?” Downes says. “He’s a cool animal. A beautiful animal. Majestic. It’s really a special treat having one this close.”

THAT SEPTEMBER 2012 morning, Downes got a call from a Strawberry Point resident, promising Downes wouldn’t believe what was in his yard.

Downes rolled his eyes. He had over the years responded to a list of bogus island wildlife sightings: a cougar on Whidbey. A moose on Whidbey.

“I’ve responded to several other ‘elk’ on the island, and it’s been a black-tailed deer,” he says.

Advertising

Downes headed out a few days later and met Bruiser but can only theorize about what brought him here.

Before Bruiser’s arrival, authorities had been tracking a breakaway elk herd through the valley, but one day, it dropped off the radar. Downes suspects Bruiser’s ilk made their way back east into the North Cascades from whence they hail.

“If an elk’s floating around and washes up, we usually get a report,” he says.

BRUISER’S BIG SWIM is not unheard of for such creatures.

Elk often hit the water to escape predators, and Native tribes in the area have long harvested them there, according to Kurt Licence, a DFW wildlife biologist who oversees Bruiser’s sprawling territory.

“There’s been a number of studies that have documented pretty long swims from elk, including one in Alaska that documented them swimming 3 miles between islands,” Licence tells me.

But unlike Bruiser, big-swim elk tend to go back where they came from.

Sponsored

“I never figured he’d stay,” Downes says.

Licence suspects Bruiser came from a large elk herd that in the past year has been measured at 1,200 individuals. Perhaps Bruiser’s old herd was a tad “bull heavy,” and 3-year-old Bruiser, sporting a modest four-point set of antlers, was no match for the big boys.

At one point, Bruiser would have had to cross Interstate 5 about 90 minutes north of Seattle to get to the bay to start his swim, but that feature wouldn’t pose much deterrence.

“Middle of the night, less traffic out there,” Licence theorizes. “Road barriers wouldn’t be much of an issue for them, since they can jump 8 to 10 feet high.”

STEP FOOT ON Whidbey, and Bruiser’s reasons for staying become clear: Strawberry Point is marked by miles of unperturbed alder and towering pine forest, with a liberal sprinkling of apple trees and all types of green shoots in the fields upon which a bull can feast.

No strawberries, strangely.

“If they just find something good, something they’re looking for, whether that’s more resources, less predators, less competition, they’ll probably set up shop for a while,” Licence says. “I think that’s probably exactly what happened with Bruiser. He found a nice place he liked, and he just hung out.”

I FIRST MET Bruiser while living on Strawberry Point in 2019, during the last gasps of a dying marriage, and I saw his languid power firsthand.

Advertising

We had rented a home on the bluffs, above where Bruiser first landed, surrounded by the fields and forests he called home. One night that fall, I took our unleashed German shepherd, Marge, to the side of our house to pee.

I joined her, a nice luxury of rural life.

As I zipped up, Marge fixated on something near the tree line 50 yards away.

She let out a grunt and charged, running right up to Bruiser, who was sauntering by.

Bruiser wasn’t having it. While generally indifferent and shy most of the year, something deep inside his cells tells him it’s mating time when fall comes, and Bruiser gets peppery.

He has no time for idiot dogs, and swung his antlers at her.

I screamed myself hoarse.

“MARGGGGGGE! HERRRRRRE!”

Marge barked and scampered about the colossus, more curious than bloodthirsty. Bruiser soon grew tired of the dance and began wandering into the woods, not a trace of urgency in his heavy steps.

Advertising

Marge followed him into the woods because that’s what she does, and about 10 seconds later, I heard a yelp.

She came sprinting toward me, ears pinned back.

I ran her into the garage, closed the door and looked her over. No punctures, but a little goose egg on top of her sweet head.

Lesson learned, Marge.

FOR MUCH OF the year, life is gravy for Bruiser, and he reaps the spoils of his big swim. But come September, when the mating season, or rut, starts for his kind, Bruiser can no longer run (or swim) away from the consequences of his choice.

Pent-up biological urges become the order of the day, and Bruiser’s rut-induced indignities are well known on Strawberry Point.

With no bulls to fight or cows to woo, he mixes it up with tarps, kids’ bikes, fencing and other area “entanglements,” as Licence calls them. Bruiser wins these battles but ends up carrying those entanglements around in his antlers for days until they shake free and fall back to earth.

Once in the fall of 2017, as that fever burned, Bruiser met an entanglement he couldn’t beat, and Downes came to his rescue. A buoy rope swing in a local man’s yard gave Bruiser a funny look. He started “sparring” with the buoy, and it got tangled in his antlers, Downes recalls. Bruiser tried to yank himself free, thrashing in a futile circle that only tightened the line.

Advertising

Afterward, Downes says, the yard “looked like a bomb went off.”

Bruiser was trapped for about 12 hours before the resident summoned his courage and came out with a knife and ladder to cut Bruiser free. But that rope and big round buoy remained stuck right in poor Bruiser’s face.

“That thing kept whacking him in the head, and I think it just freaked him out,” Downes says. “He took off running and just kept going through the alder and came out right off the back and onto the beach.”

Downes and his partner arrived and found Bruiser spooked and unwilling to move out from a log corral, “tired as hell.”

While Bruiser could shake off most entanglements, Downes didn’t think the buoy and rope were going anywhere, given the massive knots that had developed in the battle. After consulting with their agency veterinarian, Downes’ team tranquilized Bruiser and cut him free.

Bruiser came to about an hour later, stared at everyone for a while and stayed put overnight.

Advertising

The next day, Downes and his partner started trying to herd him off the beach.

“We’re poking at him and bouncing [stuff] off him and then trying to basically chase him out of there, and he’s grunting and snarling at us,” Downes recalls. “He made a lunge at us, and we took off running.” Soon, Bruiser was back in the woods, buoy-free.

IF BRUISER EVER considers the consequences of the big swim, it happens during mating season.

That consequence follows him through the inky autumn nights, when the Pacific wind barrels down the Juan de Fuca Strait and slams into Whidbey Island, sending the giant pines murmuring.

The primeval compulsion inside him that he can’t name flares.

Bruiser bugles for a cow. None answers.

“The first full rut here, 2013, we had a report of him standing on the beach one morning, bugling while looking east,” Downes says.

Advertising

Are snacks and security worth losing the rut? To never clonk antlers with another bull or convince a comely cow that his genes are the best? To live and feel alive at the most basic biological level?

Elk are social animals that live in bull or cow herds most of the year, Licence says. Bulls form harems, and other bulls try to poach from those harems.

“Perhaps he just prefers longevity to mating,” Licence says.

In his now-advanced age, with his annual antlers no longer growing to the size they once were, does Bruiser feel the pang of a life lost, and realize the reality of his self-imposed exile when nature calls every year?

“I bet during the rut, he’s itching to get out of here and find some females,” Licence says. “He probably yearns for that contact, if I could anthropomorphize for a bit … because they are so social.”

Bruiser is about 14 years old, a ripe elk age made possible by his Whidbey residency and the bypassed bull battles that such a life has allowed.

“He’s not exactly a bull elk in the wild,” Downes says. “He’s kind of halfway in between. Other than going on a rut, losing a bunch of weight, whacking on tarps and yard gnomes, he’s not fighting other bulls, which can get to you.”

Advertising

LIFE IS CHOICES. Bruiser likely will live out his days in peace and all-consuming solitude, unable to do the one thing he was put here to do, and he likely will die alone, hopefully without a tarp or other item sullying the majesty of his antlers.

“A lot of people are worried about him being lonely, the lonely Whidbey Island elk,” Downes says. “I don’t know. He came here of his own free will.”

Downes worries more about someone poaching Bruiser, and people who used to bugle to get Bruiser riled up during the rut when he was still new to the island.

Bruiser probably could make the swim back to land, but who knows how a herd would greet him, and whether a younger bull with bigger antlers would challenge him to a fight Bruiser couldn’t win. So much has changed, and maybe you can’t go home again.

“I would speculate it wouldn’t be like the Disney movie, where he returns home, reunites with his mother and siblings, and takes leadership of the herd,” Downes says.

Life is choices, and Bruiser made his choice.

And out on Whidbey, he lives with the biggest choice of his life. Those big, inscrutable eyes betraying nothing.

“I was with him on the beach one day,” Downes says. “He was up to his belly in water, looking east. I wondered if he was going to swim. I think he knows where he comes from; he just doesn’t want to swim back.”

Bruiser gave his buddy a snort.