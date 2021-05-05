Photographer: Brenda Snyder

Photo taken: April 12, 2021, in Burien

Photographer’s description: “Samsung Galaxy S9. Our ancient flowering cherry tree in the front yard has bloomed and is abuzz with honeybees and bumblebees.”

Critique: “Thank you for sharing your photography with us once again! With spring in full bloom, it’s great to see and hear the bees abuzz, and it’s extra sweet to see one captured in action so nicely. With the sun relatively high in the sky, there’s nice contrast and shadow detail, and the rich colors of spring really stand out. Bravo!”

Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.