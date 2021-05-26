Photographer: Lee Harper
Photo taken: April 2, 2021, Woodland Park Zoo, Seattle
Photographer’s description: “Woodland Park Zoo has several free-range peacocks that wander the zoo. This one was hanging out near the penguins, with a dark rock in the background. I got almost to eye level with him. Canon 80D, 330mm, ISO 1250, 1/500 sec, f/9.0.”
Critique: “When it comes to peacocks, I think it’s fair to guess that most of us think first of their tail plumage (or “train”). That’s why I like this photo so much, because we get to see a familiar subject from a less-than-common perspective. And, clearly, this one was ready for his close-up. Nicely done, and thank you for submitting!”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.