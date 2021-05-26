Photographer: Lee Harper

Photo taken: April 2, 2021, Woodland Park Zoo, Seattle

Photographer’s description: “Woodland Park Zoo has several free-range peacocks that wander the zoo. This one was hanging out near the penguins, with a dark rock in the background. I got almost to eye level with him. Canon 80D, 330mm, ISO 1250, 1/500 sec, f/9.0.”

Critique: “When it comes to peacocks, I think it’s fair to guess that most of us think first of their tail plumage (or “train”). That’s why I like this photo so much, because we get to see a familiar subject from a less-than-common perspective. And, clearly, this one was ready for his close-up. Nicely done, and thank you for submitting!”

