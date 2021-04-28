Photographer: Greta Nehrenberg

Photo taken: March 19, 2021, at Columbia National Wildlife Refuge

Photographer’s description: “I heard the snow geese flying overhead, quickly aimed upward, zoomed in and snapped a photo. Afterwards I noticed that everything had lined up perfectly. Taken with a Canon PowerShot SX530.”

Critique: “This is really fun to look at. At first, my mind wanted to see it as a stop-motion photo of a single bird in flight, but in reality it’s a practically perfect formation. This also goes to show that one doesn’t necessarily need professional gear to make memorable pictures. Thanks for sharing!”

