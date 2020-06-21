Here are a few of the discoveries you could make at nine of our state’s small-town museums.

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND:

• Interactive exhibit on Japanese internment on the island during World War II

• Large Native American exhibit

• Shipping history, including exhibits and pieces of boats and ferries

• Video and other displays examining the timber industry

• Berry farming

• Audio exhibit of women rediscovering their lost Filipino heritage

FOX ISLAND:

• Features official documents describing the famous grounding of a nuclear sub off its shores April 30, 1988

• Original wooden benches from historic ferries

• Examination of original local schools that closed after the island’s only bridge was built

• Acheson Cabin, built in 1909 by the family of Lila Acheson Wallace who, with her husband, later founded Reader’s Digest

• Former Gov. Dixy Lee Ray documents, news coverage, personal items and photos; she was a longtime Fox Island resident.

DUPONT:

• Exhibit examining Fort Nisqually, the first white settlement in Puget Sound, founded and operated by the Hudson’s Bay Company

• A company town in three distinct eras: Hudson’s Bay Company, DuPont and Weyerhaeuser

• Dynamite and black powder exhibits

• Hudson’s Bay blanket

• Detailed exhibits of Native American tribes, valuable baskets old and new

• Exhibit for the famed Wilkes Expedition, the explorer (United States Navy Lieutenant Charles Wilkes) who stationed himself here and mapped out the Puget Sound region, later started The Smithsonian

• Restored narrow-gauge train that hauled explosives to the waterfront

• Maps to walking trails following the path of the Powder Trains to the waterfront, where remnants of the shipping pier are still visible

BLACK DIAMOND:

• Samples of coal rocks

• Map showing the path of Black Diamond immigrants from Wales, Italy and elsewhere

• Celebration of Black Diamond’s Welsh heritage

• The lantern from the town’s first hearse

• Miner’s hat, lanterns, picks and more

• Antique sawmill

• A re-created train ticket booth

• Sweeping outdoor memorial to lives lost in the mines, plus a 20-foot statue

• Restored railroad engine

• Tours of local coal mines, the last of which closed in 1975

ROSALIA:

• Hidden in several locked rooms located behind the staff offices in City Hall

• Displays an actual 100-year-old jail cell

• Has a 1918 book “The Boys of Whitman County,” remembering all the young local men killed in World War I

• Flip-through books examining several historic events

• Exhibit of the Steptoe Massacre, aka The Battle of Pine Creek

TEKOA:

• Main room is located behind the library; also has a spillover area in the basement.

• Several 100-year-old horse-drawn carriages and sleighs

• Farm implements that predate the motorized engine

• Conductor’s hat

• Vintage sign from Baptist church

• Letterman sweaters and jackets from the local high school

• Large selection of family letters

• Memorabilia from local hotels and bars long since torn down

OAKESDALE:

• Has a series of vintage John Deere tractor operating manuals

• Original book of plats in Whitman County indicating which families owned or homesteaded plots of land

• Upright piano owned by pioneer family

PALOUSE:

• Began as the town’s newspaper office

• Features several vintage printing presses; many still work.

• Original copies of local newspapers dating to 1880

COLFAX, PERKINS HOUSE:

• Fully restored, ornate mansion owned by one of the leading Whitman County pioneer families

• Items spread out in rooms throughout the home

• Perkins family’s original homestead one-room home, restored and moved on-site

• Church organ

• Period clothing items

• Genuine Edison machine that plays music from its large circular metal tool

• Meeting space