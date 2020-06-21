By
Here are a few of the discoveries you could make at nine of our state’s small-town museums.

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND:
• Interactive exhibit on Japanese internment on the island during World War II
• Large Native American exhibit
• Shipping history, including exhibits and pieces of boats and ferries
• Video and other displays examining the timber industry
• Berry farming
• Audio exhibit of women rediscovering their lost Filipino heritage

FOX ISLAND:
• Features official documents describing the famous grounding of a nuclear sub off its shores April 30, 1988
• Original wooden benches from historic ferries
• Examination of original local schools that closed after the island’s only bridge was built
• Acheson Cabin, built in 1909 by the family of Lila Acheson Wallace who, with her husband, later founded Reader’s Digest
• Former Gov. Dixy Lee Ray documents, news coverage, personal items and photos; she was a longtime Fox Island resident.

DUPONT:
• Exhibit examining Fort Nisqually, the first white settlement in Puget Sound, founded and operated by the Hudson’s Bay Company
• A company town in three distinct eras: Hudson’s Bay Company, DuPont and Weyerhaeuser
• Dynamite and black powder exhibits
• Hudson’s Bay blanket
• Detailed exhibits of Native American tribes, valuable baskets old and new
• Exhibit for the famed Wilkes Expedition, the explorer (United States Navy Lieutenant Charles Wilkes) who stationed himself here and mapped out the Puget Sound region, later started The Smithsonian
• Restored narrow-gauge train that hauled explosives to the waterfront
• Maps to walking trails following the path of the Powder Trains to the waterfront, where remnants of the shipping pier are still visible

BLACK DIAMOND:
• Samples of coal rocks
• Map showing the path of Black Diamond immigrants from Wales, Italy and elsewhere
• Celebration of Black Diamond’s Welsh heritage
• The lantern from the town’s first hearse
• Miner’s hat, lanterns, picks and more
• Antique sawmill
• A re-created train ticket booth
• Sweeping outdoor memorial to lives lost in the mines, plus a 20-foot statue
• Restored railroad engine
• Tours of local coal mines, the last of which closed in 1975

ROSALIA:
• Hidden in several locked rooms located behind the staff offices in City Hall
• Displays an actual 100-year-old jail cell
• Has a 1918 book “The Boys of Whitman County,” remembering all the young local men killed in World War I
• Flip-through books examining several historic events
• Exhibit of the Steptoe Massacre, aka The Battle of Pine Creek

TEKOA:
• Main room is located behind the library; also has a spillover area in the basement.
• Several 100-year-old horse-drawn carriages and sleighs
• Farm implements that predate the motorized engine
• Conductor’s hat
• Vintage sign from Baptist church
• Letterman sweaters and jackets from the local high school
• Large selection of family letters
• Memorabilia from local hotels and bars long since torn down

OAKESDALE:
• Has a series of vintage John Deere tractor operating manuals
• Original book of plats in Whitman County indicating which families owned or homesteaded plots of land
• Upright piano owned by pioneer family

PALOUSE:
• Began as the town’s newspaper office
• Features several vintage printing presses; many still work.
• Original copies of local newspapers dating to 1880

COLFAX, PERKINS HOUSE:
• Fully restored, ornate mansion owned by one of the leading Whitman County pioneer families
• Items spread out in rooms throughout the home
• Perkins family’s original homestead one-room home, restored and moved on-site
• Church organ
• Period clothing items
• Genuine Edison machine that plays music from its large circular metal tool
• Meeting space

Jeff Burnside is an investigative reporter born and raised in the Seattle area. He's the recipient of numerous journalism awards including 10 regional TV news Emmys, former president of the Society of Environmental Journalists and a judge for both the Meeman and Oakes journalism awards. He's writing a book and producing a film about Cashup Davis, an eccentric Palouse homesteader. Reach him at jeffburnside@outlook.com or jeffburnside.com.

