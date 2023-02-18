Editor’s Note: Vintage Pacific NW revisits some of our favorite stories from some of our favorite magazine contributors. Check back each week for timeless classics focusing on food (by Nancy Leson, Providence Cicero, and chefs Greg Atkinson and Kathy Casey), gardening (by Valerie Easton and Ciscoe Morris), fitness (from former Fit for Life writer Nicole Tsong), architecture (from former NW Living writer Lawrence Kreisman), wine (from local guru Andy Perdue) and more.

Originally published May 15, 2015

By Providence Cicero, Taste contributor

BEFORE CHEF ERIC Johnson teamed up with Seth Hammond to open Stateside, their exciting new Vietnamese restaurant on Capitol Hill, they went on a tasting expedition to Vietnam.

“Before we went, we geeked out on the internet and made a list,” Johnson says.

They spent one whole day in Vietnam with a guide, tracking down 10 bahn mi places, only to find the best one — which became the model for Stateside’s sandwich — just three doors from their hotel.

Also on their list was Cha Ca La Vong. In existence for more than 100 years, the tiny Hanoi restaurant is famous for a single eponymous dish: fried white fish marinated in turmeric and served over rice noodles with plenty of herbs — dill, in particular. Johnson and Hammond discovered not one Cha Ca La Vong, but two. A copycat restaurant on Cha Ca La Vong Street even used the same street number as the original. Unwittingly, they ate at the impostor and weren’t impressed, but returned for the real deal, which inspired the spectacular version at Stateside made with black cod. We’ve adapted Johnson’s recipe, so you can make your own copycat version at home.

Cha Ca La Vong (adapted from Stateside)

Serves 4

Chef Eric Johnson uses black cod but says local ling cod works well, and catfish is a fairly good approximation of the snakehead fish used in Hanoi (considered an invasive species here).

¼ cup plain (not Greek) yogurt

2 tablespoons turmeric powder

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon fresh galangal (or ginger), minced

1½ pounds black cod, ling cod or catfish, cut into 12 2-ounce pieces

1 pound (thin) rice vermicelli, cooked according to package directions and cooled to room temperature

Canola oil

2 bunches scallions, green part only, cut into 1½-inch pieces

2 cups fresh dill sprigs, thick stems removed

½ cup fresh cilantro leaves

½ cup fresh mint leaves

½ cup unsalted peanuts, toasted and crushed

Pineapple-Anchovy Sauce

1½ tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon mam nem (fermented anchovy sauce), or substitute 1 teaspoon of anchovy paste or 2 anchovy fillets

3 tablespoons chopped fresh pineapple

2 tablespoons fresh pineapple juice

1 clove garlic

Nuoc Cham Sauce

¼ cup sugar

½ cup nuoc mam nhi (filtered fish sauce)

½ cup fresh lime juice

3 tablespoons fresh ginger, peeled and minced

1 tablespoon fresh Thai chiles (aka bird’s eye chilies, about 3 to 4 small chilies), minced

1. Make the marinade: Put yogurt, turmeric powder, salt and galangal or ginger in a food processor, and blend until pureed.

2. Baste the fish on both sides with just enough marinade to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

3. Make the Pineapple-Anchovy Sauce: Puree all ingredients in a blender, and set aside. (Can be made ahead and refrigerated.)

4. Make the Nuoc Cham Sauce: Whisk sugar into liquids to dissolve. Add ginger and chilies. (Can be made ahead and refrigerated.)

5. To serve: Toss the cooked, room-temperature vermicelli with just enough Nuoc Cham to moisten the noodles. Divide noodles among 4 bowls. Add about 1 tablespoon canola oil to a large nonstick pan. Heat to medium-high. Sauté the fish on both sides until golden. Transfer 3 pieces to each bowl, and arrange over the noodles.

6. In a separate pan, heat 1 tablespoon canola oil. Wilt the scallion greens, then add the dill briefly until just wilted. Arrange on top of the fish. Scatter cilantro and mint leaves (torn in half if large) and peanuts over the top. Serve with Pineapple-Anchovy Sauce on the side so guests can dress to their liking.