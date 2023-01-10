SEATTLE IS A coffee town, and I expect it always will be. Still, there are days — OK, months, and their names are January, February and March — when what truly appeals is the soft comfort of hot chocolate. Humans don’t hibernate, but a mug of chocolate and a warm blanket make a solid alternative.

Order hot chocolate at any espresso stand, and they’ll pump some sort of chocolate syrup (some good, some not) into a cup, top it with steamed milk and send you on your way. Chocolate cafes offer substantial upgrades, but it pays to understand something about the beverage before choosing one to visit, or what to order once you’re there.

Mexico is the original home of cacao and chocolate drinks. Two millennia after Mayans ground cacao beans into an unsweetened, heavily spiced beverage, most modern Mexican styles still use stone-ground chocolate tablets, now with varying degrees of sweetness. When drinking stone-ground chocolate, expect a little chocolate grit in the bottom of your cup, like coffee from a French press. Pre-colonizer vanilla and chilies are common flavorings, sometimes alongside the cinnamon and almonds introduced by the Spanish. Go light on the chocolate, heavy on the cinnamon sugar and thicken with masa, and the result is champurrado, a taco truck standard that offers a filling, eat-dessert-first pleasure.

Chocolate cafes around town Chocolati: four locations in Seattle Chocolat Vitale: 6257 Third Ave. N.W., Seattle Indi Chocolate: 1901 Western Ave., Suite D, Seattle Rey Amargo: 722 E. Pike St., Seattle More

For approximately three centuries, European hot chocolate was stone-ground, spiced and sweet, sometimes thickened with bread or egg yolks. (For readers of Regency romance, this is what to imagine when a character begins her day with hot chocolate.) In the 1880s, the mixing process known as conching changed European chocolate to a smooth paste. This paste, blended with milk (and sometimes a thickener such as potato starch), changed hot chocolate across the continent. Today when you order French, Italian, Spanish or Swiss hot chocolate from a chocolate shop, the drink will be rich (the richest is called “sipping chocolate,” and it’s like warm ganache), with serious chocolate depth.

Advertising

Seattle’s Rey Amargo chocolate shop does things differently, using their complex stone-ground chocolate regardless of style, ranging from 32% cacao to 72%. Add-ins include spices, coffee, roasted corn and assorted milks for customization of three Mexican recipes; three European (made with stone-ground chocolate — Jane Austen would approve); and my absolute favorite, a South American variant of milky, medium-sweet chocolate served with small squares of Monterey Jack. As the cheese sits in the bottom of the hot cup, it softens to creamy goo, a savory cousin to sugary marshmallows. My Ecuadorian friend Daniela describes this as an old-fashioned drink that grandmothers make for kids before school on chilly mornings. I added an outstanding vanilla concha (from pop-up bakery Bakescapade) to my cheesy hot chocolate, and not even the sideways rain could destroy my contentment.

When it comes to making great hot chocolate at home, you need patience, not special equipment. Carlos Rios, co-owner of the Rey Amargo cafe, says, “Traditionally, it is thought that Mexican chocolate must be made with a wooden molinillo. However, I don’t think it is necessary nowadays; a whisk or blender does the job perfectly well. Something that the molinillo achieved is that by taking longer to mix it, the chocolate intensifies its flavor. That is why it is very important to heat the liquid (milk or water) with the chocolate in it.”

The recipe that local chocolatier Spinnaker Chocolate provides with its single-origin drinking chocolate includes the directive: “Whisk over heat until your forearms are tired,” and whether you’re using the traditional stone-ground chocolate or substituting a smooth modern version, it’s the right method. Tired arms, perhaps — but not too tired to lift your mug.

Stone-Ground Hot Chocolate

Serves 1

You can scale up this recipe to serve more people (the proportions stay the same) and use whatever sort of animal- or plant-based milk you like. Add marshmallows, small cubes of Monterey jack or brick cheese, top with whipped cream or enjoy as is.

1 cup milk

1 ounce stone-ground chocolate, finely grated

1. In a small pot set over medium-low heat, warm the milk to lukewarm, around 105℉.

2. Reduce heat to low, and slowly whisk in grated chocolate. Continue whisking until chocolate melts, about 2 minutes.

3. Remove from heat, and whisk vigorously to froth (or use an immersion blender for about 30 seconds).

4. Pour into a mug, and serve immediately.