A BUSINESS BORN during quarantine, Grayseas Pies packs a lot of stories into pint-size pies. After 20 years in front-of-house restaurant roles (including Jeepney in New York and Seattle’s Archipelago), Gracie Santos’ beverage-and-service career vanished overnight. That fall of 2020, she started baking pies for fun and, just two months later, offered a stack for dessert at a friend’s pizza pop-up in Distant Worlds Coffeehouse. They sold out in a blink, helping Santos realize that perhaps a food career remained possible.

Her gregarious personality comes through on Instagram as well as it does at her pop-ups, when she shares favorite Filipinx ingredients such as kalabasa, cassava, langka (jackfruit), pandan, buco (young coconut) and calamansi. Sourcing fresh calamansi from California for her meringue-topped pies was one challenge, but juicing them was another: Each citrus produces so little juice that it took an hour to make one cup. (Singing along with favorite tunes is key, she says, “So it’s not, like, torture.”) Not that all her pies have Filipinx roots, but Santos says, “I really like talking about food with people, and when it’s Filipinx-Am food, I’m sharing my culture.”

Flavors change constantly, with limited options each month. Some are elaborate — like elotes-inspired corn custard in a tortilla chip crust with cilantro-lime crema — and others are simple, like cookies and cream with fresh strawberries, created in memory of her late brother Alex. More immediately, look for refreshed versions of last year’s Girl Scout cookie-inspired pies during cookie season.

Inspired by fellow dessert pop-ups Caked Goods and Coping Cookies, Grayseas Pies donates a percentage of sales to a rotating list of nonprofits, including FareStart, WA Therapy Fund Foundation and Stop AAPI Hate.

Her first savory pie was introduced about a year after that first pop-up, and it’s another stellar way of sharing her culture. Built on her mom’s chicken adobo recipe, the filling has it all: rich gravy, meat and vegetables with subtle flavor notes of vinegar, soy and coconut milk.

More info You can find Grayseas Pies on the second Sunday of every month at Distant Worlds Coffeehouse (6417 Roosevelt Way N.E., Seattle), plus find additional locations and special orders at grayseaspies.com or @grayseaspies on Instagram. More

Chicken Adobo Potpies

Makes five 5-inch potpies

The Chicken Adobo can be made several days ahead. Make sure to reserve some sabaw (broth) for the pies.

For Chicken Adobo:

4 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 medium onion, chopped

1 bulb garlic, cloves crushed

2 pounds chicken thighs, cut into 2-inch pieces

½ cup soy sauce

1 cup white vinegar

11 dried bay leaves

11 black peppercorns

In a large sauté pan set over medium-high heat, add oil. Sauté onion and garlic for 5 minutes, until translucent. Add chicken, and sauté for 5 minutes. Add soy sauce, vinegar, bay leaves and peppercorns. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Simmer for one hour, until chicken is tender. Cool, remove bay leaves and peppercorns, reserve ¼ cup cooking liquid for pies and shred the cooked chicken.

For Potpies:

3 tablespoons butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon chicken bouillon paste

2 cups diced yellow potatoes

1 cup diced carrots

Chicken Adobo (see recipe above)

1/3 cup flour

½ cup coconut milk

½ cup chicken broth

¼ cup Chicken Adobo sabaw (broth from Chicken Adobo, strained)

½ cup frozen peas

26 ounces pie dough for five 5-inch, double-crust pies

1 egg

1. In a large sauté pan set over medium-high heat, melt butter. Add garlic, thyme, pepper, bouillon paste and potatoes, and cook, stirring, for 4 minutes, until potatoes are developing color. Add carrots, and cook for 3 minutes, until slightly tender. Stir in Chicken Adobo. Sprinkle on flour, and stir well to coat all ingredients. Add coconut milk, chicken broth and Chicken Adobo sabaw. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat to low and simmer for 30 minutes, until filling is thick and potatoes are cooked through. Stir in frozen peas. Remove from heat, and cool to room temperature.

2. Heat oven to 375 degrees F.

3. Line five 5-inch pie pans with pie dough. Fill each pan with 1½ cups of filling. Cover with top crust, crimp and decorate as desired. Mix egg with 1 teaspoon water, and brush egg wash across the tops of all pies. Bake 35 to 40 minutes, until tops are deep golden brown.

— Courtesy Grayseas Pies