Photographer: Tony Sinclair

Photo taken: June 10, 2019, Mount St. Helens

Photographer’s description: “Mount St. Helens: looking south toward the mountain, Jupiter in opposition, with Milky Way tailing.”

Critique: “How often do we use the word ‘awesome’ in its truest sense? I’m not sure, but this photo leaves me with layers of awe. Visually, it’s simply stunning. It is a tremendously peaceful image of a place that has seen such enormous violence (both the mountain and the universe). Thanks for sharing. I hope our readers really enjoy this one.”

Editor’s Note: Normally, we select Reader’s Lens photos that are shot within the past few months, but we made an exception in this case.

