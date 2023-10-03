MARCUS LALARIO HAS been adept at seizing the moment since he was 19 years old and scratched together enough money to purchase his first club, Beat Box on Capitol Hill.

“I’ve always followed the path in front of me,” says the Seattle entrepreneur, now 46, whose diverse restaurant portfolio includes Fat’s Chicken & Waffles, Lil Woody’s Burgers & Shakes, Ciudad and Mezzanotte.

And now his tendency to “just jump in the water and learn how to swim” has led to his first business venture outside of Seattle. This summer, fresh from celebrating the launch of his new Pioneer Square venture, a clothing and sneaker emporium called Hometeam coupled with an in-house cafe called Darkalino’s, Lalario flew to Tokyo with his wife and infant son to oversee the Aug. 24 opening of the fourth Lil Woody’s. Located in the new Dogenzaka-dori building, a sleek, high-rise retail and hotel complex in the city’s bustling Shibuya neighborhood, it is an exact replica of its Seattle siblings, right down to the buns and the Manny’s beer. If anything, says Lalario, “We are a little more Seattle there than we are in Seattle.”

I touched base with Lalario via Zoom a few days after Lil Woody’s Tokyo debut. Here are edited excerpts from our conversation:

Providence Cicero: How did the idea of bringing Lil Woody’s to Japan come about?

Marcus Lalario: Being in the clothing and fashion world, I always wanted to do something in Tokyo. It’s always been one of my favorite places to go. [About five years ago] I got called by a gentleman who is kind of a connector to restaurant groups out there. He was looking for a good burger joint. There were five restaurant groups in Japan interested in Lil Woody’s. We narrowed it down to one group. My wife and I were in Japan in March 2020. We had a deal in place. Before I signed the deal, we left because of the pandemic.

Coming out of the pandemic, they were a little hesitant about the full program we initially agreed to. I wasn’t happy about some of the locations and what they wanted to do, so I said to them, “Why don’t I do it on my own, with my own money, in a location that I want to do, the way I want to do it? If it wins, I’ll give you the first opportunity at the franchise or the license, but I’m not guaranteeing I’ll sell to you. And if it doesn’t win, you guys aren’t out anything.” I didn’t want to lose by compromising.

That was the deal. I got offered an amazing space on two floors in a new building in the heart of Shibuya. Me, Burger King and Tiffany were the final three in the running. I guess I was in the middle, so they chose me. They really liked the way we market; the way we are so community-driven; how involved we are in fashion, culture and lifestyle.

PC: What is it like doing business in Japan?

ML: They can build a restaurant from zero to permitted in 30 days. They’re just very on top of their game. I met an amazing builder who understood the vision. I was there during part of the buildout. In the kitchen, all the wires were hanging; the plumbing was roughed in. The kitchen equipment was arriving the next day. I figured if it shows up at 8 a.m., it will take them a few hours to unload and two days to install. I got there at 11 a.m. the next morning, and the kitchen was all done. I couldn’t believe it.

Learning to do business in Japan is a wild thing. There is no gray area. It is what it is because that’s the way it is. You can negotiate, of course, but it’s challenging. The rules are the rules. There was a cement floor in the space. They said, “What are you going to do with the floor?” I said, “Nothing. I want a cement floor.” They said, “There’s supposed to be something on top of the cement.” I said, “Well, can I put cement on top of the cement?” “Yes, you can,” they said. I ended up putting flooring over the cement because it was more cost-effective. But it looks like cement.

PC: Japan has lots of hamburger joints. What is so appealing about American burgers?

ML: They love Americana. They also just love really good food. Some of the best Italian food is in Japan. Some of the best French food, too. Whatever they’re into, they dive headfirst into the culture. They have diners out here that look more diner-ish than what you’ll see in the Midwest.

A few things differentiate us. We’re one of the only places that have a truly American product. A lot of the stuff here is wagyu. It’s hard to find grass-fed beef here. Currently, [we’re getting it] from a New Zealand company. It’s our exact cut and flavor profile. We couldn’t find anything near our buns, or a bakery that could make them. So, we’re bringing in the same buns we use in Seattle. We have real American bacon. Tillamook makes our cheeses. When I taste [the burger here], it tastes just like Lil Woody’s.

PC: What has surprised you most about this experience?

ML: I didn’t realize that by doing it myself and putting my own money in it, I’d have so much support from the people of Japan. It seems like everybody wants to help because we’re bringing business into Japan, not taking it out. That’s been really cool to see.

PC: Will there be more Lil Woody’s outside of Seattle?

ML: Yes. We’ve already had interest from other Asian countries. I will not do it on my own anymore. The idea is to keep growing where it makes sense, where we can be culturally relevant, where we can do what Lil Woody’s does, where we have people we can work with that are like-minded and good folks.

