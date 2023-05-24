Photographer: Brian Patterson

Photo taken: Feb. 26, Chelan

Photographer’s description: “Looking north across Lake Chelan during a strong aurora borealis event. Photo taken with a Fuji X-T3 camera and eight-second exposure time.”

Critique: “I hope there is a collective ‘wow’ taking place among our readership, because this is a marvelous Northern Lights photo — reflected in Lake Chelan, one of Washingtonians’ favorite getaways, no less. The colors in that setting must have been breathtaking to witness. My quibble with the photo is that the long exposure left a little softness in the lights across the lake, but the whole image is shimmering with such dreaminess, I don’t even mind. Thanks for sharing!”

