KEXP disc jockeys did us a favor and came up with a playlist of their favorite winter-themed tunes by local artists.

Minus the Bear: “Hooray”

The Turn-Ons: “Strange as Snow”

Asahi: “The Snowman”

Modest Mouse: “Grey Ice Water”

Bing Crosby: “White Christmas”

Harry Grillo: “Snowfall on Seattle”

Fastbacks: “In The Winter”

Kent 3: “Winter”

A Frames: “Ice Cave”

The Lights: “Ice Course”

Death Cab for Cutie: “The Ice is Getting Thinner”

Fleet Foxes: “White Winter Hymnal”

Death Cab for Cutie: “I Was a Kaleidoscope”

The Halo Benders: “Snowfall”

Damien Jurado: “The Falling Snow”

Tres Leches: “Nieve”

Blue Scholars: “Coffee & Snow”

Tacocat: “Snow Day”

Elliott Smith: “Angel in the Snow”

Tomo Nakayama: “Paper Snowflakes”

Rudy Willingham: “Snow”

New Age Healers: “Snow Angels”

Unbunny: “Snow Tires”

The Royal Oui: “Dirty Snow”

Generifus: “Snowman”

Skin Yard: “Snowblind”