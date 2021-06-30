Photographer: Kat Sundberg

Photo taken: May 18, 2021, at Bainbridge Island

Photographer’s description: “Double rainbow off Bainbridge Island.”

Critique: “There is so much to look at here. Obviously the double rainbow would be the main attraction, but look at the depth and detail in the clouds and also in the water. All that blue-gray, and then we have the sun spotlighting the ferry and framing with all the colors of the, well, rainbow. I like how the Seattle skyline and environs are visible along the horizon line, but also how they are only bit players in this marvelous maritime scene. This photo is a nice reminder how insanely beautiful it is around here. Thank you for sharing it with us!”

