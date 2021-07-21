Photographer: Claudia Cooper

Photo taken: June 7, 2021, at Sol Duc Falls, Olympic National Park

Photographer’s description: “It’s a short, easy hike through lush rainforest to get to beautiful Sol Duc Falls in Olympic National Park. A few logs had fallen since my last visit, but it was fun to challenge myself with some compositions that were new for me. I used a Canon 5D Mark III and 16-35mm lens.”

Critique: “This looks so cool and inviting, particularly since, at the time of this writing, Seattle is experiencing its hottest weather on record. This is well-composed and perfectly lit. The motion of the falls contrasts nicely with the stillness of the forest. Lots of detail to enjoy here, too. The greenest of greenery, trees that seem to fade off into forever. Super neat image of a very ‘cool’ spot. Thank you for sharing!”

