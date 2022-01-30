Photographer: Mike Mercer

Photo taken: Oct. 28, 2021, at Lake Crescent

Photographer’s description: “I stumbled upon this flooded picnic spot while randomly exploring the Olympic National Park on the rainiest of fall days. It seemed to capture the ‘rainy day in a rainforest’ vibe perfectly. Shot with a Panasonic DMC-GX8.”

Critique: “Could this scene be any wetter? Everything is soaked and saturated, but in different ways. The mossy table dipping its toes in the water. The rain making innumerable little splashes. The misty air. The droplets on the branches in the foreground. The soaked logs and glistening rocks … I just love how much there is to look at here, even though it is merely a tiny vignette of Olympic National Park. It’s both composed and exposed excellently, with rich detail throughout. The greening of the table helps to make it pop without taking anything away from the overall moodiness of the photo. Thanks for sharing!”

