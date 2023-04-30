THIS IS JUST a taste of the heaps of responses to my March 19 story about four legacy joints and their tough times: The Northlake Tavern & Pizza House. The Blue Moon. Vito’s. The College Inn Pub.

In The Backstory, I also wrote about the Dog House, the legendary 24-hour cafe at the edge of downtown Seattle. It closed in 1994.

To start, we begin with mystery writer J.A. (Judy) Jance, whose thrillers have sold 23 million copies, including 28 J.P. Beaumont books. The series begins with Beaumont as a Seattle Police homicide detective.

A number of you wrote about how in his early days of the series, Beaumont would frequent the Dog House (although it was spelled Doghouse in the novels), as in “Until Proven Guilty,” the first Beaumont book, published in 1985:

“Other than the department, the Doghouse is my home away from home … It’s one of those 24-hour places frequented by cops, cabbies, reporters and other folks who live their lives while most people are asleep … The waitresses wouldn’t win beauty pageants, but the service is exceptional. The food is plain and plentiful, without an enzyme in sight.”

Jance sent me this: “When the first paperbacks came out, the Doghouse is where we did the grand-opening signings. Those were so popular that people would be lined up around the block, waiting to get in both to eat and to buy a book. On those nights, the waitresses — who were generally testy on their best days — became downright surly.

“One night, after the signing ended, we went to the backroom, where one of our party ordered the salmon. The waitress returned with platters stacked from her fingertips to her chin and began dealing out loaded plates like they were playing cards. When one slid up to the young woman who had ordered salmon, she looked down at it in some dismay and said, ‘This doesn’t look like salmon.’ ‘It’s ham,’ the waitress snarled back. ‘We’re out of salmon.’ ”

A few more of your responses:

No butts about it

“City establishments were on their way to becoming nonsmoking, and there were a few holdouts. I went into the Dog House and asked if they had a nonsmoking section. The cheerful waitress pointed out one table in the far back near the entrance to the restrooms. ‘That’s it,’ she said, welcoming me to have a seat. The only difference with this table is that it did not have an ashtray. This was how they rolled at the Dog House.”

— Chris Vincent, Seattle

‘Like being in an elegant gangster movie’

“Back in the very late ’60s, when I was fresh out of the UW, I worked swing shift at United Airlines reservations … my then-boyfriend would occasionally pick me up when I got off work at about 12:30 a.m. and take me to the original El Gaucho at Seventh and Olive for the Hunt Breakfast, which was only served between 1 and 4 a.m. It was fabulous — steak, baked potato with cheese sauce, omelets, etc. You could even have a Bloody Mary before 2 a.m. The clientele was similar to the group pictured at the old Vito’s in your article — aging gambler-types with their aging mistresses. The mink-lined booths, the subdued lighting — it was like being in an elegant gangster movie … Nearly all the cool, unique places that gave Seattle its oddball charm have disappeared.”

— Nancy Anderson, Seattle

The quick and the Dead

“One time at the [Blue] Moon, a bunch of us were standing on the sidewalk out front when a limo drove up. Jerry Garcia popped out with a guitar and started singing ‘Truckin‘ ’ for a few minutes before the crowd got large, and he jumped back in the limo. Surreal moment for sure. (No, I wasn’t high.)”

— Bob Walls, Edmonds

The fewer bars, the better

“While I can bemoan the loss of historical buildings and nostalgia, I find it hard to bemoan the loss of how many alcoholics these places produced and nurtured at a profit over the years. Seattle will be fine with fewer taverns and bars.”

— Charlie Tomaras, Seattle