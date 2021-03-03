Photographer: Leo Sielsch
Photo taken: Dec. 17, 2020, Cape Disappointment State Park, Waikiki Beach.
Photographer’s description: “Cape Disappointment did not disappoint — drove straight through, spent 1½ hours, took over 1,000 images, drove straight back. First 45 minutes were cloudy and overcast, then sun came out for ¼ hour, then back to cloudy and overcast. Canon EOS 7D Mark II … EF100-400 mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II USM.”
Critique: “You’re right — nothing disappointing about this photo, whatsoever. I can practically hear the Pacific’s roar! I love how that gorgeous, sun-splashed section is framed by this consistently gray, yet amazingly interesting, background. The details in the wave are extraordinarily varied and dynamic. I hope our readers find a momentary ‘Hawaiian’ escape in this photo, like I did. Well done!”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader's Lens picks.
