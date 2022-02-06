Photographer: Carly Giles

Photo taken: Dec. 27, 2021, at Pacific Beach in Seabrook

Photographer’s description: “With all the snow on the beach, we jumped at the opportunity to go surfing! Taken on a Canon 7D with a 24 mm pancake lens.”

Critique: “With snow on the beach a relatively rare occurrence in these parts, I don’t blame you for making the most of it. And you came away with this wonderful photo, to boot! The surfboard’s pop of color against the icy backdrop is obviously what grabs one’s attention first, but I also like the subtlety happening here, from the texture on the beach all the way up to the striations of the clouds. I played with cropping this so the surfer is centered, and I really liked that look as well, but this is outstanding — and super fun. Thanks for submitting!”

