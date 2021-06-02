Photographer: Ty Kent

Photo taken: May 4, 2021, North Beach County Park, Port Townsend

Photographer’s description: “While I was photographing this otter, it caught this large cabezon fish and climbed up onto a rock 40 feet away. While devouring its meal, this wave crashed over it. Sony A1 with GM lens 100-400mm.”

Critique: “This is so great. With the crashing of the wave occurring at lunchtime, it’s a unique moment captured within a unique moment. I can’t tell if the otter is annoyed by the wave, delighted by its meal or, perhaps, both. Either way, you captured the moment perfectly. The otter is framed superbly by the splash, while focus and exposure are both spot-on. Well done, and thank you for sharing with us!”

