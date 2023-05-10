“HOWEVER BIG YOU think you’re being, you’re not big enough,” bellows instructor Mike Christensen. “However loud you think you’re being, you’re not loud enough.”

It’s Tuesday evening at Seattle Center Armory, and a Jet City Improv class is in session. Fourteen students fill a multipurpose studio on the armory’s fourth floor. They warm up with a series of games that require quick thinking and rapid-fire responses.

Christensen begins the first warm-up game by naming a category of objects and pointing to a student who says the first three examples that come to mind. “Boat!” Christensen says, gesturing toward a student across the room. “Catamaran! Tugboat! Raft!” the student blurts out. Then the student calls a new category and points to a classmate who continues the sequence.

The games become increasingly complex over the next few minutes, eventually transitioning to a lesson on creating improvised characters. Christensen writes four words in all caps on a large whiteboard: VOICE, ATTITUDE, PHYSICALITY and EMOTION. “These are the basic keystones of character,” he says emphatically.

As Christensen explains each keystone, his students’ eyes grow wider. “You don’t have to remember all of this onstage,” he assures them. “Just pick one, and the others will fall into place naturally.”

Advertising

The lesson is a bit abstract, but this is Improv 103, the third six-week course in a series offered by Jet City Improv. The 103 course is designed to sharpen scene skills learned in the first two courses, introduce students to performance formats and equip them with onstage techniques.

“Fun kills fear,” Christensen tells the class. “We’re here to have fun, and I’m here to give you techniques to get around fear.”

Some students have ambitions to become improvisational performers. For others, however, improv classes are all about self-care and self-exploration. “It’s just about getting out of my own head and not overthinking things,” says Carlos Estrada. “It’s a mental health thing for me.”

Improv info Visit JetCityImprov.org to learn about upcoming classes, performances and other improv events. More

For Madison Linkenmeyer, improv class is a recreational escape. “It’s something fun that makes me put my phone down for a couple of hours,” she says. “We laugh and get completely immersed. Time goes by really fast when you’re focused and present.”

Classes like this are just part the portfolio of programs produced by Jet City Improv. The nonprofit organization offers weekly live shows and classes, annual festivals and signature events. Christensen helped found Jet City Improv in 1992 and remains a passionate educator and enthusiastic performer.

Advertising

Dressed in a baseball hat and a T-shirt from the 2008 Twin Cities Improv Festival, Christensen bounces around the room like he’s Pete Carroll at a Seahawks practice. He often kicks off character games with a performance of his own, setting the energy bar high and challenging his students to reach it.

“These games are designed to throw a wrench in our character-building; they are designed to mess with your left hemisphere,” Christensen says, thumping the left side of his cap with three fingers. “We want to get to a point where building characters is natural, where it’s all gut instinct.”

Linkenmeyer relishes how Christensen’s class, like improv, is unpredictable. “I’m surprised every time,” she says. “You never know where it’s going to go. You learn to just go with it, to not have something in your head ahead of time. To just let it happen, in the moment.”