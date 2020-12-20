IT WAS SUCH a simple premise: an ode to the pure beauty and enduring strength of spring training as a quaint prelude to the long baseball season.

But between the time I wrote the story in February and it was published in Pacific NW magazine in March, all semblance of “simple” was obliterated. A new disease called COVID-19 begin to spread the land. Spring training was abruptly halted on March 12, and didn’t reopen. Opening Day was postponed indefinitely, leading to tense, contentious negotiations between owners and the players union on when and how to commence the season — and how much of a pay cut the players should take.

So much for the romance of baseball that I had portrayed in my paean to the sport in its most elemental form — the “exhilarating, life-affirming and rejuvenating experience” of which I wrote. It was, in many ways, the most unromantic of seasons. The petty squabbling about finances was unseemly in a way that was reminiscent of the work stoppages that once had plagued baseball. There were times, in the darkest moments of intransigence, when it seemed a realistic possibility that the season would be canceled outright. Not even a pair of world wars had done that.

The two sides eventually settled on a 60-game season, beginning on July 23, which normally would be the time of the All-Star Game, not Opening Day. No fans would be in the stands for the regular season, and teams would play only the counterparts in their own division, American and National League. Wholly unsatisfactory when taken in a historical context — especially when the playoffs were expanded to include 16 teams, more than half of the major leagues — yet far better than the alternative of no ball at all.

What I learned is that the magic of baseball was still there. You just had to look a little harder. A second spring training was convened, but instead of the close interaction between players and fans I wrote about, the goal was for as much isolation as possible. Teams stayed in their towns rather than congregating in Arizona and Florida. Only the prospective major leaguers and a handful of top prospects were invited, rather than the expanse of the entire organizational roster. And players were cocooned in as close to a bubble scenario as possible to minimize the spread of COVID.

It was an unsettling spectacle, one that took a while to wrap our minds around. The specter of a COVID outbreak was always lurking, and when the Marlins and Cardinals had so many players and staffers test positive that numerous games were postponed, the season hung in the balance. But they plunged ahead and made it through the year, and navigated an extended (and exciting) postseason, with the Dodgers crowned as champions.

I saw fewer games in person than I had in the past 40 years: a handful at T-Mobile Park in a socially distanced press box, with no in-person interviews. Yet for fans who have been waiting 19 years for the Mariners to build a playoff team, there were enticing glimpses (via television) of a promising future, an emerging core of talented young players that just might — and yes, we’ve heard this before — lead the Mariners to the promised land.

The irresistible hint of future success, sucking you in (sometimes against your will), is at the heart of baseball’s attraction, in spring or otherwise. And it was possible — indeed, recommended — to be ensnared by that allure even amid a pandemic.

I also attended the so-called “alternate camp” in Tacoma, where the Mariners’ prospects trained and played periodic intrasquad scrimmages. This most closely emulated spring training — just without the adoring fans, or the far-flung games. Yet for the young players, seemingly shuttled out of sight, it was a chance to make their mark, impress the brass and forge their eventual path to the major leagues. It might not have been traditional, and hopefully it won’t be perennial. But you can’t deny there’s beauty in that pursuit. Maybe my ode wasn’t so far off the mark.