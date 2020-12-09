Photographer: Paula Bock

Photo taken: Sept. 6, 2020, at Kerry Park in Seattle

Photographer’s description: “Amid pandemic, political storms and racial wrongs, I took a long gaze on a clear night, comforted by stars shining and the Earth still turning above, and below the petty pace of day-to-day life. Human light. Flights on journeys far and farther. Olympus EM1 Markii, live composite, 4,000+ one-second exposures.”

Critique: “What a perfect photo to put a cap on the 2020 edition of Reader’s Lens. One of my first thoughts when I saw this was, ‘The world is still turning,’ and there was a measure of comfort there. One of my favorite things about this is how we see our city from a familiar vantage yet a totally new perspective. The juxtaposition of humankind against nature is cool, and lines from the air traffic are fascinating. This is poignant and interesting, and I don’t even have a criticism. Thank you for sharing this with us!”

Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.