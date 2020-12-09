Photographer: Paula Bock
Photo taken: Sept. 6, 2020, at Kerry Park in Seattle
Photographer’s description: “Amid pandemic, political storms and racial wrongs, I took a long gaze on a clear night, comforted by stars shining and the Earth still turning above, and below the petty pace of day-to-day life. Human light. Flights on journeys far and farther. Olympus EM1 Markii, live composite, 4,000+ one-second exposures.”
Critique: “What a perfect photo to put a cap on the 2020 edition of Reader’s Lens. One of my first thoughts when I saw this was, ‘The world is still turning,’ and there was a measure of comfort there. One of my favorite things about this is how we see our city from a familiar vantage yet a totally new perspective. The juxtaposition of humankind against nature is cool, and lines from the air traffic are fascinating. This is poignant and interesting, and I don’t even have a criticism. Thank you for sharing this with us!”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.