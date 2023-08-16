Photographer: Kelsey MacKenzie

Photo taken: June 27, 2023, at Kenai Fjords National Park, Alaska

Photographer’s description: “I was shooting the misty mountains when I saw this safety red helicopter, so I waited for it to pass in front of the clouds for a pop of color. Nikon Z50, 200 mm lens.”

Critique: “This photo is full of contrasts: clouds against mountains, machine against nature, dark against light, color against monochrome. These interesting juxtapositions serve the image well, as they all help to underscore the absolute immensity of those mountains. Waiting for the helicopter to move into the clouds was a smart idea that paid off. That little splash of red zipping across the image, combined with the swirling clouds, really gives this picture a sense of motion. Well done, and thanks for thinking of Reader’s Lens.”

