Photographer: Alexander Preskitt

Photo taken: Oct. 27, 2021, at Bridal Veil Falls

Photographer’s description: “Went on a hike up to Bridal Veil Falls on a rainy, moody day. Perfect PNW feeling. My friend just stood there watching the views. Perfect situation for me to capture the moment. Camera: Sony Alpha 7 III.”

Critique: “Each time I look at this photo, I say to myself, ‘Wowww’ — because you’re right: It’s that perfect PNW feeling. This is one of those photos that makes you feel like you’re standing right there. You really captured the gloomy, rainy atmosphere of our forested mountains, particularly in the background, where there is layer upon layer of mist-shrouded trees, stretching endlessly upward. This is technically good, also: not over- or underexposed, and framed well. But my main applause for this photo is for the ‘feeling’ of it. Bravo, and thanks for sharing!”

