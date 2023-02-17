A LONG TIME ago, I was a young reporter who got bounced around to various parts of the newsroom. For a short time, I was on the wire desk, trimming copy to fit a space and writing a headline.

My main memory of that stint was having to be there by 7 a.m., which meant getting up by 6. Those were the days when I used to frequent rock ‘n’ roll clubs. You can see the issue here.

Anyway, at one point, the late Mason Sizemore, who then was chief of the copy desk and would rise to become president of The Seattle Times, told me, “You’re doing journeyman work.”

I didn’t know exactly what he was telling me. I hadn’t heard of that term. Was I getting dissed?

It turned out it was a compliment.

In writing today’s story about the need for people in skilled trades — the plumbers, electricians, carpenters and others — I learned that going through an apprenticeship and becoming a journeyman is the goal.

Advertising

It’s been a goal in the trades since the Middle Ages, when the term was first used.

“In the preindustrial era, workers seeking a trade or craft would apprentice with a ‘master’ until they reached ‘journeyman’ status. Many then would travel from village to village offering their services, adding the physical ‘journey’ to the definition,” said a July 9, 2012, article in the Columbia Journalism Review about the term.

Apprentices, it has been said, helped build America.

Ben Franklin was an apprentice in the printing business to his brother. George Washington was an apprentice land surveyor. Paul Revere was an apprentice silversmith and became a master craftsman who would go on to employ numerous apprentices and journeymen.

These days, you get good enough, you put in the hours, you pass the requisite exams, and a state will award a certificate and give you a card.

In Washington, you’re deemed “journey level.”

“Journeyman” as a term has faded, at least in formal documents, as a relic of the old days. Wikipedia has settled on “journeyman, journeywoman or journeyperson.”

But as I was interviewing those in the trades, it was the old term that was commonly used.

Advertising

One of the women I interviewed was Chelsie Andrews, 19, who wants to be in the trades.

“Honestly, I’m totally fine with ‘journeyman,’ ” she says. “It’s never crossed my mind. I’m totally fine with being called a journeyman.”

I was, too, once I figured out why it was said to me.