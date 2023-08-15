

EARL GREY TEA has always been the favored tea in my house — and now it’s on the plate as well as in the mug.

I grew up watching my parents drink the black tea scented with oil of bergamot (a citrus fruit, though you wouldn’t know it) daily. I felt more grown-up being offered my first caffeinated cup around age 13 than I did years later sipping my first beer (let’s not get into how many years later, but enough).

That history made it extra-memorable seeing Earl Grey used as a food flavoring instead of as a drink. The year was 2005; the item was a jewellike, not-too-sweet piece of chocolate; the place was Crush in Madison Valley, a “striking young comer” of a modern American restaurant, as critic Nancy Leson put it.

Chef Jason Wilson, who created the James Beard Award-winning restaurant with then-wife Nicole, told me in an email that he loved those chocolates, too. The inspiration came from a visit years earlier to the famed Mariage Frères tea store in Paris, he said. “It was an eye opener to the world of tea, and I wanted to translate the pure bergamot flavor to a bite.” When Crush opened, he got the chance, first using the tea in a ganache, later in an infused caramel.

It makes sense: Of course tea can be infused or incorporated into foods, just like vanilla beans or lavender or cinnamon sticks (or tea-smoked duck, or these local tea eggs). I just hadn’t seen it like this. Fortunately for me, a trend was taking off. Before long, I saw Earl Grey ice cream, custards, macarons and other sweets around town.

Friday Elliott, who develops some of my favorite current blends at Friday Afternoon Tea in Wallingford, told me on Twitter that, from an industry standpoint, she thinks the flavor’s popularity grew in Seattle from a combination of local Earl Grey gin cocktails and various Earl Grey buttercream cakes (and later loaf cakes using the actual leaves, like the one now at lá Liath Bakery). Friday produces many types of teas, but Earl Grey tea is in one of her favorite tea recipes she’s developed over the years: an Oolong Earl Grey crème brûlée.

It isn’t just us, of course — though there are some Northwest links to Earl Grey’s popularity. Nationally, peak Earl Grey momentum came back in 2009, market research company Mintel tells me. That’s the year Starbucks introduced a London Fog Earl Grey tea latte with steamed milk and vanilla. The origins of that drink usually are credited to a Vancouver, B.C., woman, Mary Loria, who was taking a break from coffee during a pregnancy in the 1990s. Earl Grey’s popularity has ebbed and flowed since then, Mintel says, and is still considered a “novel” flavor.

To my eyes, though, it’s eternally steaming hot.

I’ve especially loved it in cakes, like the Earl Grey Swiss meringue buttercream in the glorious (gluten-free!) cakes made by Melizza Rosich of Linden Park Whisk (her custom cake business is online, but you can find slices if you’re lucky at pop-ups and other events). Rosich was inspired by a cookbook, Tessa Huff’s “Layered,” which she started baking her way through in 2016. While Rosich isn’t a tea fan herself, she says, her husband told her Earl Grey has floral accents, and that’s something she does love. Her version has been on her menu ever since.

There’s the London Fog layer cake at Deep Sea Sugar & Salt, so irresistible I once ate a towering slice with my hands at a bus stop. Crush co-creator Jason Wilson still favors it, with an Earl Grey panna cotta with infused farmers market berry “salad” at Sun Mountain Lodge in Winthrop.

And, finally, I knew I had a kindred flavor spirit in Marianna Stepniewski — I mean, her very business is named Bergamot Bakes, even though she stretches beyond that. Her strikingly gorgeous cake creations come in flavor combinations that I read on her @cakeitnice Instagram feed as dreamily as poetry: “Earl Grey cake/yuzu crème/blackberry-boysenberry compote/vanilla bean SMBC (Swiss meringue buttercream.)”

My daughter reminded me a full four months ahead of her birthday that she would like “a Marianna cake” (black forest, in her case) and when the date finally arrived, she got to swoon over the gold-flecked, flower-and-herb bedecked, 13th-birthday celebration while I got to quiz Stepniewski on her affinity for the flavor that I first got to enjoy around my own turnover to teendom.

“About 10 years ago, I switched careers and worked toward becoming a pastry chef. I worked at a French bakery that made really lovely Earl Grey macarons, and the lightbulb went off,” she says. “I adore baking with tea in general, but Earl Grey is a flavor I have been familiar with all my life. It is the flavor of my childhood. While my British grandmother was a Lipton drinker, my father has always gotten his day started with a pot of Earl Grey.”

Stepniewski says the tannins from the black tea paired with the essential oils of bergamot make it an excellent choice for infusions. The key for including it in baked goods, she says, is to finely grind it in a very clean spice grinder and then rub it into the sugar to further open up the flavor. “Try adding one sachet of your favorite brand (mine is Smith Teamaker), and increase the amount as desired.”

She shared her recipe for Earl Grey scones, a special treat because — of course — of how they taste with a nice mug of tea.

Earl Grey Cream Scones

Makes 6 to 8 scones, depending on size

½ vanilla bean, split and scraped, or 2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste or extract

50 grams (¼ cup) sugar

Zest of 1 lemon, finely chopped

1 sachet Earl Grey tea, ground finely in a clean spice grinder

113 grams (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into ½-inch cubes

165 grams (1⅓ cups) all-purpose flour

165 grams (1⅓ cups) pastry or cake flour

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

240 grams cold heavy cream, plus additional if needed

Turbinado sugar, for finishing



1. Position a rack in the center of the oven, and preheat to 425° F.

2. Prepare a baking sheet or sheet tray with a piece of parchment. Set aside.

3. Split and scrape the vanilla bean. Use the dull side of a paring knife to scrape out the vanilla bean seeds and add them to the sugar, along with the lemon zest and the ground Earl Grey tea. Use your fingers to disperse the aromatics throughout the sugar. Set aside.

4. Cut the butter into ½-inch pieces, and keep cold in the refrigerator until ready to use.

5. In a large bowl, whisk together the flours, baking powder, flavored sugar and kosher salt.

6. Add the butter into the dry ingredients, and toss the pieces around until well coated with the flour.

7. Quickly “sheet” the butter with your fingertips until they are the shape and thickness of cornflakes. To do this, use your thumb and index finger to flatten the butter, tossing it with the flour as you go.

8. Add about half the heavy cream, and fold gently until the dry ingredients are just barely moistened. Add the rest of the heavy cream, and fold in as well. The dough should begin to come together into a shaggy mass. Take a clump of the mixture in your hand, and squeeze it. If the dough holds together, you do not need to add any more heavy cream. If there are still lots of dry pieces, drizzle a little more, 1 teaspoonful at a time.

9. Pour the dough onto your work surface, and use your hands to form into a rectangle. Use a rolling pin to gently press the dough out evenly until it is about ½-inch thick.

10. Fold the top half over the bottom half, then rotate the dough 90 degrees.

11. Repeat, pressing the dough out and folding twice more. Roll out to a 1-inch-thick rectangle.

12. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap, and let chill in the refrigerator or freezer for 30 minutes.

13. Return the dough to a lightly floured work surface, and use a very sharp knife to slice off the ragged edges on each side. Cut the dough into your desired rectangle, square or triangle shape.

14, Place each piece onto the prepared sheet pan, and freeze for 20 minutes. At this point, the scones can be frozen for up to 3 months.

15. When ready to bake, brush the tops with heavy cream, ensuring that the liquid doesn’t dribble down the sides. Sprinkle lightly with turbinado sugar.

16. Bake on the middle rack until golden-brown, about 12 minutes. Rotate the scones 180 degrees, and lower the oven temperature to 350° F. Bake until the edges are firm and set, 10 to 15 minutes more.

— Recipe courtesy Marianna Stepniewski