FOR SOME OF YOU, today’s journey will be to a strange world, the kind you’ve experienced only from growling “Guts. Glory. Ram.” commercials or maybe Kevin Costner in “Yellowstone.”

We’ll be meeting some pickup owners — all kinds of them — who answered my plea to share why they love these 2-ton-plus machines.

Seattle is not a pickup kind of town. Only 8% of registered vehicles in the city are for pickups, according to the state’s Department of Licensing. It’s hard to imagine a Seattle City Council candidate vying for votes atop a pickup bed at a community picnic.

Yet in 2023, as in recent years, the three best-selling vehicles in the United States on Car and Driver’s list are, in order, the Ford F-series, the Chevrolet Silverado and Ram trucks.

Despite Seattle’s lackluster interest in pickups, Washington state actually ranks above the national average for these vehicles. Pickups make up 17.6% of all vehicles on the road; nationwide, it’s 16.9%, according to a 2023 analysis of 21 million used car sales by iSeeCars.com.

Myself, I own a 1998 Chevy Silverado 2500. It faithfully has made trips with our dog, Lincoln, and me to the dump. How he loves the smells.

Unloading junk, sometimes I talk to whomever is in the pickup next to mine. You’d be surprised at the topics, from a teardown they’re doing to comparing life in Florida to Puget Sound.

MEET PEGGY AND CHRIS ENGSTROM, of Snohomish. She’s a registered nurse. He’s a journey level plumber.

They own a Ford F-250 Super Duty King Cab Lariat, ¾-ton, V8, 4-wheel drive with big 18-inch wheels, in “dark shadow gray metallic.” Now that’s a truck.

She announces, “Everything is better in a truck. The freedom, the wind in your hair when your window is down. Our dog, Dave, barking and wagging his tail to let the world know he loves the truck as much as I do.”

(I had to go out of town for most of my interviews. In Seattle, parking and maneuvering through city streets are a couple of likely explanations why we have fewer pickups. There also is a correlation between political beliefs and pickup ownership. In Western Washington, if you identify as Republican, you are more than two times as likely to plan to buy a pickup in the next year than if you identify as Democrat, according to the market research firm Nielsen Scarborough.)

In 2007, after 36 years as a registered nurse at various hospitals, Peggy decided to treat herself for all that hard work. She used $20,000 from savings, and the couple bought the brand-new, $42,000 Lariat.

Peggy and Chris grew up on the Eastside, had known each other since junior high, graduated from Inglemoor High in 1982 and have been together 31 years.

Their dads had pickups.

“He was a Chevy guy. He worked for a commercial laundry company as a steam engineer. It was his daily driver. He was always using it for something,” remembers Chris.

Chris used to ride motorcycle dirt bikes. “I could just throw them in the back of the truck. Freedom,” he says.

It was that way with many of those who responded: They are continuing a family tradition.

Peggy remembers her late parents: Igor Gladstone, a four-decade foreign languages teacher with Seattle Public Schools who was raised in Algiers, and his wife, Lydia Gladstone, born in Ukraine. She grew up in a Nazi slave labor camp. Peggy asks that the story include that her mom made it out of Germany, to the United States, and graduated with honors from St. Mary’s Villa Academy in Sloatsburg, N.Y.

Her parents met in Seattle in April 1954, each having arrived here separately a few years earlier, and married in July of that year. “My dad thought they’d live in apartments on Republican Street. Lydia would have none of that, and moved them out to Woodinville. Freedom meant food, garden, house. So, if a person has a farm, they need a truck. So, my family had a truck,” says Peggy.

Of her own Lariat, she says, “Maybe it represents my dad, a little bit of youth.”

PICKUPS BECAME FAMILY vehicles in the mid-1970s, says Ted Ryan, archives and heritage brand manager for Ford in Dearborn, Mich. With the introduction of extended cabs, “That’s when they became more carlike, more comfortable. You could fit the kids in the back,” he says.

Plus, Ryan points out, Home Depot was founded in 1978. “Americans became more do-it-yourselfers,” he says, with that Saturday trip to pick up some 2x4s.

For the Ford F-series, the current F-150 Lightning electric pickup, with leather-trimmed seating and heated and ventilated bucket seats, is a long way from the first F-series pickup sold in 1948. The advertisement for that more than seven decades ago shows it surrounded by chickens, with a farmer unloading what look like bags of feed. A brochure touts its “living room comfort.” One innovation includes its version of air conditioning — a manually opened ventilator that “scoops in oceans of fresh air!”

These days, manufacturers tout pickup fuel economy.

MotorTrend’s list for 2023’s most fuel-efficient pickups ranges from 21 mpg combined city and highway, to the F-150 Lightning electric that gets the energy equivalent of 66 mpg. Of course, the latter has a hefty price, from $50,000 to $92,000, depending on the model.

MY NEXT STOP is Jimmy Matta’s Ahora Construction in Burien, a city where he’s been a council member since 2018.

He loves his company’s pickups.

“We don’t make much money as a Latino community. But you’re always going to be able to start a new business with a truck,” he says. “It’s our livelihood, and part of our culture. I grew up with trucks.”

His truck is a 2006 Chevy Silverado 2500.

His mom, Nora Torres, 69, showed up at the construction office driving a red 2004 Silverado 1500. She’s still working, in landscaping, and had a lawnmower in the back of the pickup, and a dog bed on the passenger seat for Oakley, her Yorkie.

Says Nora, “I don’t feel comfortable in a car.” She’s 5 feet 1 and sits on a pillow in the truck, where the panorama unfolds before her, riding above the traffic.

Says Jimmy, “When I was a kid, I never saw Mom without a truck.”

While whites accounted for 72% of new pickup registrations in Seattle-Tacoma in 2022, Hispanics are the second-largest ownership ethnic group, at 11%. That’s according to S&P Global Mobility, of Southfield, Mich., a leading provider of automotive data.

Not surprisingly, automotive companies have taken notice. The industry publication MediaPost.com tells of Ford partnering with Univision, the Spanish language TV network, to launch its 2018 F-150 pickups.

Nora emigrated in 1974 from Guatemala to Preston, Idaho, joining Jimmy’s late dad, Ramiro Sanchez-Matta, who had emigrated here before Nora. The family moved around, following farm crops such as cherries, apples, potatoes and asparagus. Eventually, they ended up in Quincy in Grant County.

Nora remembers those days. “After work in the fields, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, go to Soap Lake, Coulee Dam, swim, explore.”

Says Jimmy, “If you don’t have much money, in a pickup you go camping, go to soccer; the kids can lay down in the pickup truck bed and can sleep. I remember seeing the stars at night. I was scared of animals like raccoons, but I felt safe in the truck.”

Ahora Construction has names for its pickups. Family, you know? “Mom’s Truck.” “Jimmy’s Truck.” “The Destroyer,” a 2003 4500 Ford. “The Beast,” a 2001 Silverado. “The Blakely,” a Silverado that came with the property where Ahora is located and was the name of the previous business.

Matta says he always remembers what his dad told him: “He said, ‘You need to get a truck to make it in America.’ ”

I DRIVE UP the alley in Seattle’s Maple Leaf neighborhood. There, parked in a driveway at the rear of a home, is an odd-looking, flat-nosed, miniature-size pickup, rust holes here and there, its red paint oxidizing. It looks like someone took a truck and chopped off the front end.

It’s a 1965 Ford Econoline pickup, which was produced just from 1961 to 1967, with 52,121 off the assembly line, according to company figures. Customers preferred the van version of the Econoline by 10 to 1.

The pickup is now a cult item, with a Facebook page called Ford Econoline Pickup Community drawing more than 6,000 members.

It has been five years since Kevin Henderson, senior designer at the Seattle-based Girvin branding company, started his Econoline. He was on the freeway returning from Edmonds when it began losing power.

“I already knew it had almost no compression in one cylinder,” Henderson says. He managed to get home and park it in the driveway. It hasn’t moved since.

You have an old pickup, you get used to repairs.

Henderson has taken out the gas tank, worried about gas sitting in it for all those years. The tailgate is gone, a casualty of rust. He found another tailgate in Quebec and had it shipped. The bottom of the passenger seat is mostly foam underneath the remaining chunks of vinyl covering.

The Henderson garage is full of parts for the pickup: a windshield. Headliner. Trim. New lock cylinders. Back window. Spare tire mounting piece. Hubcaps. And on and on.

Henderson’s wife, Linda Johns, a librarian at Seattle Central Library, has learned to accept the Econoline in her life. “I do think he fully intends to have it running again,” she says, although, “I do feel bad for the neighbors across the alley.”

It was in 1996 that the Econoline came to Henderson in a dream. The couple had moved into their home. They had a young son, and Henderson was thinking that with the work to be done on the property, he’d need a pickup.

“I had never thought of myself as a pickup person,” he says. Then, “I had a dream I was driving up a street in one of those things. It was dark orange in my dream, with dark tinted windows.”

In an Autotrader-type publication, Henderson saw a photo of that dream: an ad for an Econoline in Olympia, “runs good, needs minor body work.” Price: $3,000 ($6,000 in today’s dollars).

Even the color was similar to that of his dream — “Poppy Red,” which Ford used only this particular year, for this particular model.

Henderson has loved that truck.

“It has a bed long enough and wide enough to carry 4×8 sheets of plywood. It is simple enough that I can make many of my own repairs,” he says.

Ford had used the body of its Falcon sedans for its Econolines. They were meant, said a company news release, to “compete with imported small trucks.” They even looked like the compact European trucks and vans. The engine was between the driver and passenger. “Engine cover can be quickly lifted, exposing the engine for rapid service,” touted a brochure. Of course, you hear the engine, and it puts out heat into the cab.

The Henderson family dog, Hollie, mostly Rottweiler, loved to sit on that engine cover and take in the unobstructed view of the road. After all, with no engine up front, Henderson points out, “You’re right on top of the front wheels.”

A couple of years ago, Henderson tried to sell the old pickup at an Econoline owners convention in Portland.

“I have owned this truck for over 20 years, and until about three years ago, it was a near daily driver for me,” he wrote in a leaflet. “Like all of us, I had dreams of restoring it and devoted many of those years for the restoration …”

Now, “I think I would like to pass this on to someone else who can appreciate it and keep it going.”

The price was $3,000, but it was mandatory the new owner also haul out all the parts that Henderson had.

There were no takers.

His wife says she doesn’t think the Econoline will ever leave her husband’s life.

Says Henderson, “She’s not the only one who’s said that.”

I DRIVE TO CHIMACUM in Jefferson County, a little unincorporated town 10 miles south of Port Townsend, to see Heather Graham and her 1989 Toyota V6 pickup.

She bought it when overseeing construction of a home that she recently sold. She used the Toyota for dump runs, hauling soil and the various chores in construction for which a pickup comes in handy. She planned to sell it once the house was built.

But.

Graham initially had emailed me, “I learned to drive stick with that truck, hence the name Ketchup, as in, ‘Catch Up Get Movin’.’ And unfortunately, I fell in love with her, and cannot sell her for the life of me.”

In 2022, in Seattle-Tacoma, women accounted for 17% of new pickup registrations, according to S&P Global Mobility. Now there is a website called A Girls Guide to Cars, with a subsection on pickups with such articles as, “Not every girl dreams of owning a pickup truck. But they should.”

When we met, Graham told me that buying the Toyota and building the house were an homage to her late dad, Thom Graham.

In the late 1980s, he was part of the famed Seattle architecture firm started by his granddad, John Graham Sr., and continued for two generations. Thom Graham went out on his own and then in 2010 decided to start farming in the Port Hadlock area. The Chimacum house that Heather Graham built is a short drive from there.

“He was a masculine presence in my life. He died when I was 29,” she says.

Her dad drove a Ford pickup, and in her youth she rode with him. Again, a family tradition continues.

Graham was studying for a master’s degree in nutrition at the University of Washington, interviewing for a research job, when she got a call that her dad had been attacked by a bull on his farm. He died a few days later.

That UW life came to a halt.

Graham helped manage the estate and inherited some money. She decided to build something. Her dad had designed and built things.

She paid $4,500 for the Toyota. The cruise control didn’t work, and the aftermarket stereo only partially worked.

But otherwise, she loved its simplicity, from the easily reachable cupholders to the minimalist switches, to driving happy when lugging a heavy load. “No bells or whistles. Just what you need and not much more.”

She’s had to repair the radiator and replace a muffler, and had some electrical work done when mice chewed wiring to the battery. Otherwise, the little truck runs and runs.

Says Graham, “Jefferson County is where old Toyota trucks go to live out their golden years.”