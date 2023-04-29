SWEET WOODRUFF (Galium odoratum) is an often-overlooked rambling groundcover that colonizes shady nooks in the garden, forming a companionable carpet beneath other plants. It is a pleasing but largely unremarkable herb — except for a moment in spring when its tender stems, stacked with whorls of green leaves, are topped by a constellation of starry white blossoms. Then it is exquisite.

In the garden or when freshly picked, sweet woodruff has little to no scent. But crushed, wilted or dried stems release a delicious aroma of vanilla and straw — sweet with earthy undertones. Another common name, bedstraw, refers to the one-time practice of including the dried herb when stuffing mattresses. Planting sweet woodruff and perennial chamomile (Chamaemelum nobile) along a well-trod walkway, like the path to the garbage cans, turns a prosaic task into a fragrant passageway.

Sweet woodruff is easy to grow and adapts to a wide range of garden conditions, although afternoon sun in high summer can scorch the foliage. An herbaceous groundcover that dies back completely in winter, the plant increases quickly by shallow rhizomes. Rich soil and ample moisture accelerate its spread, while dry shade curtails its takeover tendencies.

Take advantage of this dainty herb with a strong constitution by planting sweet woodruff where little else will thrive, such as around woody shrubs such as rhododendrons, kerria and hydrangeas, and beneath trees — even the dry shade and acid soil conditions at the base of a pine tree can’t stop this stalwart plant. Layered with hosta, Solomon’s seal (Polygonatum spp.) and other robust, shade-loving perennials, sweet woodruff forms a weedproof mat.

I find that generously harvesting the tender growth in spring, when white blossoms appear, is enough to control its spread in my back garden. However, mowing down growth or removing errant rhizomes is probably the sweetest-smelling garden chore on your list — that is, unless you’ve also let the mint run free. Come to think of it, sweet woodruff and mint might make good bedfellows, each wandering herb helping to curb the spread of the other. Gardeners who think in defensible terms will be delighted to know that both plants are deer-resistant, and even rabbits are put off by the flowers.

Once flowering is over, sweet woodruff assumes a demure presence, growing 8 to 12 inches tall and as wide as you’ll allow. Don’t bother with fertilizing. Extreme drought is unlikely to kill the plant, but a little bit of water in the driest months will perk up the plant’s appearance.

Valued for its lasting fragrance, sweet woodruff is used commercially in perfumes and natural potpourris. Germans have long infused the foliage and blooms in white wine to brew Maiwine. The resulting aromatic beverage, garnished with sliced strawberries and a fresh sprig of the herb, traditionally was served up on May Day, a celebration of spring to be quaffed during maypole fertility rituals.

You’re not likely to find this unsung character packaged in a plastic clam shell alongside other herbs at the market. Which means May wine is a treat reserved for gardeners and their friends in spring. Maypole festivities are optional.