FOR SEVERAL GENERATIONS, a Bundt pan meant one thing: a slightly fluted circle with a sizable hole in the middle. For all the minor disappointments that modern life supplies, we now have astonishing, dare I say ludicrous, variety in Bundt pans. Sizes range from two-bite cakes to behemoths that use almost a gallon of batter. Shapes include a stadium, pine forest or the state of Texas (but not, seemingly, Washington, nor, alas, the Space Needle); agricultural entities such as flowers, beehives, fruits and vegetables; symbols like the star of David, Celtic knots and a fleur-de-lis; and heavily detailed pans named “stained glass,” “vaulted cathedral” and “Bavarian.”

I own an 8-cup dragon; I covet a 10-cup octopus. Cookware catalogs highlight certain designs seasonally, and I am a sucker for cookware catalogs, which is why I own both the “baby bunny cakelet” and “haunted skull cakelet” pans. At my house, every season is haunted skull cakelet season.

All of these absurd delights come with an increased risk of the cake tearing as you extract it from its pan. Pan preparation matters, as does practice. I recommend the simple “Original Bundt” pan and an inexpensive cake mix for your first attempt; starting with an intricate pan and $30 of ingredients is setting yourself up to fail. If all goes well at the beginner level, bake a few scratch recipes in that basic pan, and you’ll be ready to tackle a dragon or vaulted cathedral.

The simplest and most consistent method for pan preparation goes by at least two names. The internet calls it “cake goop”; culinary schools call it “cake pan release.” Either way, it’s a simple mixture of equal parts neutral-tasting cooking oil, melted shortening and all-purpose flour. Mix them into a smooth paste over low heat, cool before using and store extra in the fridge for up to six months.

Use a natural bristled brush to coat every nook of the pan with a very thin layer — you’ll rarely need more than 1 teaspoon per full-size cake. Holly Odegard of South Seattle College’s culinary program swears by it, even though the school’s pans have seen harder use than anything at home. I’ve gotten near-perfect results, the exception being a tender chocolate cake baked in my ornate Bavarian pan.

Advertising

I also wanted a gluten-free version; almond flour is often suggested, but I found that it pitted the surface of cakes I wanted smooth. After chats with gluten-free professional baker Melizza Rosich of Linden Park Whisk and Jeanne Sauvage (author of “Gluten-Free Baking for the Holidays” and “Gluten-Free Wish List”), I stirred up goop batches with rice flour and tapioca starch in place of all-purpose flour. Tapioca starch was the winner, letting me smoothly extract numerous bunny and dragon cakes.

Cake goop is essentially the mix found in sprays such as Baker’s Joy, but those aerosol cans coat my entire kitchen, and aerosols are difficult to recycle in Seattle (they must be entirely empty and all pressure released). I prefer the control the goop offers. And as Rosich noted, no gluten-free baker’s spray currently exists.

Finally, timing matters with Bundt cakes. Once the cake is baked, cool it for about 8 minutes — less, and the cake is so hot it’ll tear; more, and it can fuse to the pan. Run a broad plastic blade around the exterior as deeply as you can go, followed by a thin, metal offset spatula gently inserted around the inside ring and deeply along complex grooves. Flip the pan upside down over a rack, and hopefully gravity does the rest. If gravity disappoints, flip it back and gently insert the metal spatula in a few more places before trying again. If the cake doesn’t sit evenly once flipped, a serrated bread knife is the best way to trim it flat. The scraps are absolutely the baker’s perquisite, but feel free to share if someone offers to wash the cake pan.