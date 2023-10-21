PLANTING A FRUIT TREE is an investment in time and garden resources.

Greg Giuliani is a longtime home orchardist and a member of the Seattle Tree Fruit Society, a chapter of the Western Cascade Fruit Society. “Successful [apple] trees take time to become productive,” Guiliani writes in an email. “Planting an inappropriate cultivar or choosing a poor planting site may waste years.”

Giuliani, who wants Pacific Northwest gardeners to be successful, offers the following guidelines for selecting which apple to grow.

Let’s start with the harvest — after all, the whole point of growing an apple tree is to enjoy the delicious fruit. Before purchasing a tree, think about how you want to use the fruit. Various cultivars are best suited to fresh eating, baking, pressed into cider or preserving.

The best way to a bountiful harvest is to select a cultivar that will ripen in our Puget Sound climate. Pro tip: That tree is probably not on the shelves at your local big box store. What’s more, most of the apple varieties that we’re familiar with from the grocery store have little to no chance of ripening in our region. Local, experienced growers are your best resource for identifying apples that thrive in the Pacific Northwest.

Further Fruit Tree Info Western Cascade Tree Fruit Society has chapters throughout the region, including the (Kitsap) Peninsula Fruit Club, which is known for its annual Fall Fruit Show. This year’s tasting event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 28, featuring 400 or so varieties of apples. Details at wcfs.org/membership/peninsula-kitsap-fruit-club-pfc. The NW Fruit Garden, a 6-acre demonstration plot in Mount Vernon created by members of the Western Washington Fruit Research Foundation (nwfruit.org), contains 175 apple trees (as well as other fruit trees) along a self-guided tour with educational signage and website links. More

Advertising

Lori Brakken is an apple aficionado who trials more than 200 apple varieties on her steeply sloped property in Lake Forest Park. Brakken makes room for all those apples by cultivating the trees in narrow terraces and training apple cordons in Belgian fences, a style of training and pruning that results in a horizontal lattice.

Part of your continuing apple education includes learning which diseases and pests are prevalent in your area and how to manage your trees to maintain their health in a way that protects your garden’s ecosystem. This can be a bit of a moving target, as pests and diseases fluctuate from year to year. Fortunately, there are numerous resources you can turn to in real time. After years of trailing, Brakken finds that apples that ripen early- to midseason have fewer pests to deal with.

Unless you’re growing a multigraft espalier, or your neighbors have apple trees in their garden, to get good fruit set, you’ll need to plant more than one variety so the trees can cross-pollinate. This means having two or more apple trees in blossom at the same time. Again, readily available online charts help to sort possible combinations.

How much space do you have to accommodate your tree(s), and does the site receive at least eight hours of summer sun? More is even better; late-ripening cultivars need more sun. You might want to site your apples away from the property line so that plants growing next door won’t shade out your trees over time.

Mature tree size is determined by root stock. Most modern cultivars are a combination of a particular cultivar grafted onto a specific root stalk, information that likely will be included on the tree’s plant tag. Sizes range from mini-dwarf (5 to 8 feet), dwarf (8 to 12 feet), semi-dwarf (14 to 22 feet) to standard (25 to 30 feet). In addition to available growing space, think about harvesting — most of us prefer to keep our feet on the ground. Pregrafted apple espaliers and columnar forms are a boon to small-space gardens.