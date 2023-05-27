IS ANYTHING EASIER to grow than nasturtiums? Filling in corners and crevices, nasturtiums have a way of buffering garden disappointments — a most forgiving plant to have in your tool belt.

With brilliant jewel tone or rich pastel blossoms and round matte foliage, nasturtiums always seem to create unexpected and delightful garden pictures. A generous annual, nasturtiums seed around the garden, making themselves at home from one growing season to the next. Of course, subsequent generations have a mind of their own. Don’t they always.

Dwarf varieties grow to around 8 to 10 inches tall and are good for bordering beds and pathways or filling out container plantings. Trailing varieties can reach 6 to 8 feet, clambering up walls and fences or spilling down slopes. Pinch out the growing tips when plants are about 12 inches tall to encourage branching and avoid excessively leggy plants.

Last year, I discovered nasturtiums make beautiful and long-lasting cut flowers, essentially a way to bring the blooms indoors while keeping the plants bushy and producing more flowers.

Nasturtiums in the Tip Top series hold their colorful blossoms well above the lily-padlike foliage. ‘Tip Top Mahogany’ has deep claret-colored blossoms and limey-green foliage. ‘Black Velvet’ has even deeper petals — more burgundy than pinot — with slightly blue-green leaves. A variety of bloom colors in rich citrus shades with mounding variegated foliage in fresh green and white distinguishes nasturtiums in the Alaska series.

‘Milkmaid’ is an heirloom variety with creamy white flowers and a long bloom season. ‘Empress of India’, another heirloom of the Victorian era, has smoldering orange and scarlet blooms and a compact growing habit. ‘Cherries Jubilee’ plants produce ruffled flowers in varying shades of rosy red.

‘Amazon Jewel’, ‘Spitfire’ and ‘Moonlight’ are all climbing varieties in warm shades and pale yellow, respectively. Canary creeper (Tropaeolum peregrinum), a relative of garden nasturtiums, is a vigorous vine with lobed foliage and small frilly and fringed yellow flowers.

At the risk of inducing plant envy, I can’t help but recommend a couple of personal favorites you might have to search for. ‘Purple Emperor’ has a compact mounding habit and produces blooms in rich, saturated berry shades. The color pales to old rose in summer, but deeper hues return as weather cools in late summer. ‘Vesuvius’ blossoms, a saturated pastel salmon with a dark center blotch, hold up to heat and bloom all summer.

All parts of a nasturtium are edible and tasty. Both flowers and foliage have a peppery bite, a surprising and colorful addition to salads. As kids, we used to nip the bloom spurs with our teeth to get at the concentrated sweet nectar.

Nasturtiums are said to ward off garden pests, but I know what you’re thinking: What about aphids? I can truthfully say: Some years they never show up. Other years, when the little black, sesame-seedlike pests proliferate, I simply tear out the entire plant and await the next generation of colorful blooms. Nasturtiums are often planted in the edible garden as trap plants — aphids on the nasturtiums means fewer aphids on the green beans.

Nasturtiums are native to South and Central America. Hold off planting seed or placing transplants until conditions warm up; late May is a good time to seed or plant. Sow seeds or site plants where they’ll receive full sun, at least six to eight hours a day. While they appreciate warm soil, nasturtiums are not fussy about fertility — in fact, when given rich soil, you’ll get more foliage than flowers.