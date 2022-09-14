WE’RE NOT THE first boat out on Lake Union, but almost. It’s 8:20 a.m., and I’ve joined the Seattle Flying Dragon Boat Club for its Saturday morning practice.

Matt Nadler is our boat leader. At age 86 and after 16 years of dragon boating, he’s still excited to be on the water. He gave a brief safety talk back on shore. Now, as we leave the launch dock in our rearview, his warm voice cuts through the morning air as he shouts out instructions.

“Keep your eyes on the paddle in front of you!” he urges, sounding like your favorite youth soccer coach. “When they pull back, you pull back! When they reach forward, you reach forward!”

Fishermen wave at us from shore as we make our way onto the lake. We stop from time to time, yielding to motorized boats as well as inbound and outbound seaplanes.

“Transfer your body weight into the paddle!” Nadler instructs. “The deeper your paddle goes in the water, the more power you’ll generate!”

Seated directly behind me, Flying Dragon members Nikhil Adhe and Lewis Levy chat as they paddle. Levy is a student at the University of Washington, and Adhe asks him thoughtful questions about his upcoming fall courses.

Adhe tells me that, for him, part of the allure of dragon boating is the history and heritage of the sport. “I enjoy the cultural aspect of it,” he says. “It started in China, but it’s global.”

More information The Seattle Flying Dragon Boat Club paddles year-round on Seattle’s Lake Union on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings (experienced paddlers only on Thursdays), as well as Saturday mornings. The group also paddles at the Sammamish River Slough in Kenmore on Tuesday evenings (March-September) and Sunday mornings. Visitors are welcome to join three outings for free before considering becoming a club member. For details, visit seattleflyingdragons.org. More

According to the International Canoe Federation, the first known dragon boat races were held in China during the fifth lunar month of the Chinese calendar more than 2,000 years ago. The sport’s modern revival is thought to have begun in Hong Kong in the 1970s. Today, it’s not uncommon to spot dragon boats on lakes and shallow seas across Asia, as well as in Sweden, Hungary, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada.

Many Flying Dragon members say the full-body workout is a primary reason they keep coming back. “I’d rather do this than go to an LA Fitness,” declares George Yeannakis, who lives nearby on a houseboat.

There’s a bit of lingo to learn on a dragon boat. For instance, “paddles up” means get ready to paddle. “Let it run” means stop paddling and let the boat’s momentum carry you forward. Yeannakis remembers it took a few practices to get the timing down. “I kept hitting other people’s paddles,” he says with a chuckle.

As we paddlers find our collective rhythm, we pick up speed. We’re moving quickly enough that my iPhone is convinced I’m driving. I unlock my phone to glance at my speedometer app. “Six miles per hour — not bad!”

We cruise by the Museum of History & Industry and the lakefront offices of AGC of Washington, Pemco Insurance and Google. It’s a beautiful way to see this corner of the Emerald City. “You get a different perspective from the water,” says Flying Dragon member Lynelle Thon Hall.

“People always look down from the freeways or their offices at the boats on the lakes and wish they were out there,” Thon Hall continues. “Well, we’re out here — and it’s great!”