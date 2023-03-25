AN ORGANIZED POTTING AREA in the garden is command central for the growing season. Having a stoop-free work surface where you can tend plants and pot up seedlings is a delight you deserve. Your body will thank you.

The results of an informal survey (I asked a few friends) reveal that most gardeners would rather tend to their plants than keep house. However, nothing says we can’t borrow ideas from kitchen accessories and office storage systems to manage our garden tending.

Hooks, magnets, clothespins and pegs are the organizing principle of this approach to efficient garden storage. Sturdy hooks for shovels and garden forks mean no more tangled tools in dark corners in the garage. A wall-hung pegboard with more hooks is a practical means of keeping things simple and visible and ensures that your favorite tools, gloves, sunscreen and garden hat are always handy. Pro tip: Returning oft-used tools to their rightful hook is just as important as organizing them in the first place.

Clear, lidded plastic storage jars keep garden supplies, like twine, plant markers, and a waterproof pen, secure and dry. Shallow, open shelving frees up workspace and provides a location for a garden “inbox,” where you can stash plant tags and seed packets throughout the season. Sort them at the end of the season, and make notes about which plants are — or aren’t — worth growing again. Last summer’s SuperCal® petunias, a sturdy all-weather hybrid (Petunia × Calibrachoa), were amazing. I’m glad I saved the plant tag so I know what to shop for this year. A wall calendar makes an easy-to-maintain, quick and dirty garden journal.

Stay on top of seed-sowing by filing packets in a small weatherproof box sorted by type, for example: herbs, greens and cut flowers, or labeled by planting sequence. Include some small coin envelopes to stash and store collected seed, and tuck a pencil into your seed file to remind you to label harvested seed right away.

Storing potting soil and compost in galvanized lidded garbage cans keeps materials at hand and protected from the weather — no more piles of soggy bags too heavy to carry. A larger shelf beneath the work surface keeps garden amendments accessible and dry. Make room to stash a jug of Sluggo® (the big one) and maybe a roll of bird netting if you want to harvest the berries before the birds get them.

I’m very much a hands-on gardener, down on my knees in and among the plants. A deep scoop trowel, my trusty Felco pruners and a Hori Hori knife, stashed in a lightweight plastic garden trug (remarkably similar to caddies designed to carry cleaning supplies), accompanies me about the garden. Although lately, given the number of tools I’ve tossed out with clean green waste, I’m seriously considering adding a tool belt to my system.

Rinse your vegetable harvest in a dedicated outdoor wire basket or colander to keep soil in the garden and out of the kitchen sink. And finally, create space for stacking empty nursery pots, and you’ll be more likely to stack empty nursery pots.

While outfitting a garden workstation doesn’t have the allure of harvesting fresh lettuce or gathering lilacs for every vase in the house, it will help you manage the growing season, from planning and planting through tending and harvest. Which frees up precious time in the garden so you can get back to the good parts — or weeding.