WELCOME TO THE morning after. Last night, when you were playing “guess the liqueur” with your foodie friend’s well-stocked home bar, ringing in the holidays with a few too many mugs of deceptively sweet hot buttered rum or just having one more sip of “medicinal” red wine than usual, this moment was a far-off dream, an eventuality that, like our sun’s inevitable supernova, was much too distant to bother worrying about.

But that bright hot gleam in your rheumy eyes is not the end of our universe, my friend. It is only morning, and with it comes the price of your revelrous intoxication: the hangover.

We here at Cheers! do not advocate overindulging, as it is unhealthy and unwise and can generate hostility within you toward alcohol in general, but if you join the billions of souls who occasionally have done so in the past and continue to do so in the present, rest assured (with your head on the table, probably) that the great thinkers and healers of the world, also past and present, have some remedies for the way it makes you feel the next day.

And some of them even kind of work.

Historical hangover cures abound, some of them bordering on magical, like Goddards Dropps, which were 17th-century pills that contained dried vipers and the powdered skulls of hanged men (or claimed to, anyway); rabbit-dung tea; or the medieval English favorite of raw eel and bitter almonds. There’s also the famous Red Eye cocktail (aka the “Prairie Oyster”), consisting of beer, tomato juice, vodka and a raw egg, which I secretly think is purely because 1. You’ll be slightly drunk again and thus might feel temporarily better, and 2. Your friend wants to laugh into a sleeve while watching your bleary face gagging on the egg. Eggs, though, frequently show up in historical remedies for hangovers, and there is some research to suggest that the minerals, amino acids and protein in eggs help break down the acetaldehyde in your body that is making you feel ill; a reminder that our forebears did sometimes know a thing or two, if only by trial and error.

These days, you’re likely to try eating a greasy, hearty brunch to “soak up the alcohol” (not literally — all that’s actually doing is providing you with blood glucose from the carbs; the fat doesn’t help you after you drink) or even a bit of “hair of the dog,” i.e. more alcohol, which does sort of work in a way, but is only really practical if you plan on being slightly drunk to decreasing degrees for at least the rest of the day.

Advertising

Part of your agony is due to dehydration, so you won’t hurt yourself by consuming copious amounts of electrolyte-rich bevvies such as Gatorade or Powerade, coconut water or Emergen-C packets in lieu of straight water. Some swear by tomato juice or green drinks, and that won’t hurt you, either; indeed, that expensive kale-cucumber-collard-celery concoction you just bought yourself might be the first green salad you’ve consumed since the great Holiday Gorging Season began.

These days, however, attempting to avoid a hangover can begin even before you take your first drink. If you are planning to overindulge (how like an ancient Roman of you!), there are science-adjacent solutions now on offer, including probiotic pills, vitamins that purport to encourage the enzymes in the liver that metabolize alcohol and dietary supplements that provide you with all the wonders that this year’s superfoods can provide. Most of them are marketed and packaged in a responsible-looking, medical-ish fashion, and often are reassuringly pricey.

Now, I don’t mean to be dismissive (only a bit snarky) because, hey, some of these concoctions might even work, although I’d have to see some really robust data before I could actively encourage you to use them, which is why I’ve chosen not to name any here. It’s certainly possible that the most recently commodified magic berries from the Amazon can boost your blood-cleansing organs to new levels of efficiency, and the FDA is there to make sure they won’t hurt you, at least not physically. My real gripe is that such “cures” — the effect of which can be only mild at best — might give you a false sense of confidence and security that encourages you to drink more than you otherwise would. But my friends, no wee afternoon-before pill or drink is going to make sucking down half a bottle of Jagermeister a good idea. Not even if it makes you good at karaoke.

So drink wisely, my loves, if you tipple; you have a whole year of things to celebrate ahead of you, and you want your body to make it to the next New Year’s party without too many extra unnecessary miles on it. The best advice I can give you is to alternate every drink you have with at least one glass of water, and avoid the sweet stuff. And if you’d like to consume something preventive beforehand, may I suggest … a hearty dinner.

(Note: If you want to know the chemical ins and outs of WHY you have a hangover, I offer up this article, written by a man who is both an accredited professor of chemistry and a magician: mcgill.ca/oss/article/health/curing-hangover.)