

THE STORY OF the drink Irish Moss begins, counterintuitively, in Peru. It was the harsh mountain climate of the Andes that gave the world the potato, that most prolific of tubers, which seduced the West with its ability to grow in rocky soil without adequately warning anyone about its susceptibility to blight. Ireland wholeheartedly embraced the potato, riddling its soils with a vine that, when it is good, is very, very good, but when it goes bad, dies en masse.

In the mid-1800s, potato crops failed all over Ireland, and many starving people on the coast were reduced to literally scraping slime off rocks for sustenance; to whit, the red algae Chondrus crispus, aka carrageen moss or Irish moss. Irish moss (in this case, a seaweed, not to be confused with the unrelated ground-cover variety of the same name) grows along the coasts of the world’s northern seas, particularly around northern Europe, and the word carrageen itself comes from Carrigan Head, a cape near Northern Ireland.

Seaweeds of all stripes already were utilized in Europe as a food source, particularly for the congealing properties of their carrageenan hydrocolloids, gooey substances essential to the preparation of the gelatin-based culinary creations of which Britain and Europe have long been fond, such as the creamy dessert blancmange, jellied eel or vegetarian aspic. But it hardly was considered a meal in itself until the misery of the Irish potato famine made it a necessity. Irish families would collect it and add it as a nutritional supplement to a warming drink made of milk, sugar and spices (provided, of course, that they had those ingredients; otherwise, it was added to water). The moss is a hefty source of iodine, vitamin B, zinc and omega fatty acids, although among poor Irish farmers not counting their omegas, it probably was added because it had a reputation for curing colds, soothing inflamed mucous membranes and maintaining the digestive health of one’s livestock.

So it might surprise you that these days, Irish Moss is overwhelmingly associated with the place where it is most consumed: Jamaica.

The Irish have been immigrating to Jamaica since the 1600s, and the Irish make up the second-largest ethnic group in Jamaica after those of African descent. Those Irish fleeing the famine who made their way to the Caribbean discovered that while they had to leave their familiar Chondrus crispus behind in its native northern seas, a similar red algae of the genus Gracilaria washed up constantly on the island’s sunlit beaches and was equally suited for the purpose.

The recipe for the sweet, gooey milkshake quickly became a ubiquitous treat throughout the island, particularly because it acquired a reputation for revitalizing the male libido; a reputation it still vigorously maintains (ahem) to this day. Whether Irish Moss is truly effective in that regard is up for debate, but it is even sold as a prepackaged beverage in cans, generally with a nod to its “restorative” properties, hence the name of one of the more popular brands, Big Bamboo.

The “classic” Irish Moss beverage is, in its final form, similar to eggnog. If you’re preparing yours from dried seaweed, you’ll first have to rinse it to remove any dirt or sea salt — and, fair warning, it sometimes can be packaged with quite a bit of the latter. The seaweed must then be soaked overnight until it expands and becomes gelatinous.

From here, “traditional” recipes vary widely. Generally, the soaked seaweed is boiled for roughly an hour with additional gelatinizing ingredients such as gum arabic, linseed oil or flaxseed oil, and isinglass (a form of collagen derived from fish swim bladders, making the traditional drink neither vegan nor vegetarian — leave this out, if you’d like).

The resulting gluey liquid is then strained, and then refrigerated on its own as “sea moss gel” to be added to milk and spices in a smoothie, or flavored with vanilla, sugar and nutmeg; heated for a few minutes more; and then refrigerated until cold.

Outside Jamaica, Irish Moss is having its moment as a trendy superfood; it had its Kardashian endorsement and its TikTok phase and, like any seasonal “it girl,” is making the rounds of all the fashion magazines.

Carrageenan is also a ubiquitous food thickener in milk products (especially the nondairy kind) such as soy ice cream and almond milk. There is some controversy as to its health benefits and/or hazards, but, as of this writing, the FDA and the EU deem it safe to consume. You can acquire it as a dried, packaged clump of raw seaweed or as a powder, or sample sea moss-based drinks such as lemonades and teas from local purveyors including Boss of Sea Moss (bossofseamoss.com), the Tea Moss shop (teamossshop.com) and Beyond Bodi (beyondbodi.com).