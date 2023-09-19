“TRIANGLE SUSHI.” That’s how some people would ask for onigiri at Modern, the Japanese cafe on Phinney Ridge. But Seattle is finally getting familiar with the nori-wrapped bundles that aren’t sushi at all. The versatile, portable snack is finally having its geometric moment.

In Japan, cooked rice is commonly shaped — usually into triangles, though sometimes cylinders or adorable animal faces — and stuffed with fillings that can range from pickled plum to miso-glazed mackerel and beyond.

The rice balls are wrapped in a sheet of nori seaweed folded like origami, or bisected at the base with a horseshoe-shaped nori strip. Either option protects fingers from getting too sticky while eating — form and edible, satiating function.

“It’s our soul food in Japan,” says Setsuko Tanaka, owner of Modern and the accompanying Setsuko Pastry.

I’ve enjoyed plenty of dishes at Modern since it opened in 2015 — sashimi salad and spinach gomae and the like — but cheered even louder when the restaurant (takeout only since COVID-19) began making onigiri earlier this year.

Homemade onigiri already had become a staple in our house, thanks to the Japanese classes my kids took at Robert Eagle Staff Middle School. Teacher Kelli Spann would lead students in occasional onigiri sessions over the years, and when school trips resumed after a long COVID break, my then-12-year-old got to visit Kyoto and Eagle Staff’s sister school in Kanazawa with Spann’s group.

One of the top foods she reported from the journey was onigiri at Japan’s 7-11s, well-established as a heavenly and extremely distant relation to the U.S. stores.

Tanaka, who grew up in Osaka and went through culinary programs there, agrees that Japan 7-11s know what they’re doing with onigiri. But really, everybody makes it in Japan, she says, for a satisfying nonsweet treat.

She’d thought a long time about serving it at Modern, but it’s only recently that vendors reliably could supply the nori sheets she wanted for the best wrappers. She also wasn’t sure customers would embrace it.

Unlike nigiri sushi or sushi rolls, it isn’t obvious how an onigiri package might taste just by looking. “A lot of Americans want to see what’s inside,” says Kyle Anderson, Modern’s head chef.

It’s taken off, though, with Modern selling onigiri through its own storefront, at nearby Ken’s Market, and at Fresh Flours coffee shops on Phinney Ridge and in South Lake Union. And it’s not just Modern. Sankaku, formerly an onigiri pop-up, opened a permanent shop in Melrose Market last year. The owners of the former Tsukushinbo opened Onibaba in the Chinatown International District earlier this year, specializing in onigiri. It’s available elsewhere too, including longtime mainstay Uwajimaya.

At Modern, Anderson and Tanaka say their onigiri is larger than most Japanese versions — I treat it as a hefty snack or the main component of a light lunch. Anderson has played with tradition in other ways, in some cases mixing flavoring and fillings throughout the triangle instead of isolating them at the center.

Onigiri aren’t difficult to make, he says; it just takes some attention to keep them fresh — he adds a little extra water to his rice so it doesn’t dry out when the onigiri are refrigerated at the market. The wrapper is separated from the filling, keeping the nori crisp; figuring out how to open them is the biggest challenge for some new diners.

“You pull the tape down, pull this around, and then you just take out the corners,” Anderson tries to explain — plus, there are directions on the package.

I’m enchanted to have a choice of onigiri around town, but we still make it at home — especially since gifts from my daughter’s host family included an onigiri mold for easy shaping. (Find them online or at shops like Daiso.) With rice, salt and nori as the key ingredients, and with flexible filling options, it’s an easy pantry dish and a fun family collaboration. Introduce it to guests, and you might even hear, as Anderson and Tanaka did at the start, “I like that triangle.”

Onigiri

There are as many versions of onigiri as there are diners, which is part of the point. We mix several shakes of (vegetarian) furikake seasoning into our cooked rice, and I confess, we sometimes commit the extra heresy of sprinkling in rice vinegar, which is usually reserved for sushi rice. For fillings, our vegetarian kids like a bite of pitted umeboshi plum or a slice of pickled cucumber or radish, or some combination. Moistening your hands is the only nonnegotiable for us. This basic recipe from Sonoko Sakai, author of “Japanese Home Cooking” and other books, ran in the Los Angeles Times several years ago. Sakai notes that short or medium-grain rice works best for onigiri because they are sticky.

— Rebekah Denn

2 cups white short-grain rice, such as Koshihikari or California rice, preferably new crop

2½ cups water (or follow rice cooker maker’s instructions)

Salted water

3 sheets toasted nori seaweed

Fillings, as desired

Roasted sesame seeds

1. Prepare the rice first. Cook the rice with the measured 2½ cups water, or cook according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

2. Cut each sheet of nori in half, crosswise, to be used to wrap the onigiri. Or, if you want smaller strips, fold the sheet twice more to get 8 strips. (Note: Markets such as Uwajimaya also stock onigiri-size nori strips, though it’s easy enough to cut them.)

3. When the rice is cooked, divide it into 8 equal parts. Make the onigiri while the rice is hot. Take one portion of rice, and put it in a small teacup or bowl.

4. Fill and shape the onigiri: Moisten your hands with the salted water to keep the rice from sticking (if you like your onigiri saltier, moisten your hands in the water, then rub a pinch of salt on your palm and rub your hands together). Make an indentation in the rice, and fill it with a little of the filling. Cover the filling with rice, and mold the rice using your hands: For a triangular shape, cup one hand to hold the rice ball. Press gently with your other hand to create the top corner of the triangle, using your index and middle fingers and thumb as a guide. Turn the ball, and repeat 2 more times to give the onigiri 3 corners; it will be approximately 1 inch thick. The onigiri also can be round or oval.

5. Repeat with the rest of the rice and fillings to form 8 onigiri.

6. Wrap the onigiri with nori, and press some roasted sesame seeds on the rice. Serve immediately.

— Sonoko Sakai, Los Angeles Times