IT MIGHT SEEM absurd to search for new, hidden harvest opportunities during the peak harvest season in the regular garden. It is absurd, but it’s fun to diversify, and the same conditions that make it the best time of year to eat from the garden make it the best time of year to eat from everywhere else.

Starting at home, you probably can find new harvests right in front of you. For example, carrot tops are delicious in soups, and beet leaves can be prepared just like kale or chard. Bolted cilantro can be kept in the garden until seed heads develop for a harvest of coriander. Radish seed pods are delicious when cooked. Broccoli leaves can serve as a replacement for kale or cabbage when you need more cooking greens. Squash blossoms are delicious. Poppy seeds can be collected for use in baking. And even grape leaves are edible.

Obviously, you need to keep in mind that not all parts of all crops are edible, but most gardens probably have twice as much food in them than is typically appreciated. Take stock of your existing crops, and you might be surprised by a new favorite harvest that was there all along.

Going a bit further afield (or probably right inside the garden), you can find edible weeds growing all on their own. Some common weeds are surprisingly nutritious and tasty. Chickweed probably grows somewhere nearby; why not harvest it and add it to salads? Young dandelion leaves are good eating, especially when mixed with kale or other cooking greens.

If you do start harvesting weeds, make sure you’re picking only from sites you know are free of chemical usage; definitely don’t pick along busy roadways. Also be sure to harvest from sites free from animal waste. Avoid eating edible weeds from your dog’s preferred bathroom sites. It’s safest to limit your collection of weeds to your own yard or properties you know. What better way to expand your palette and clean up the yard than by eating your weeds?

Lastly, once you start looking around, you’ll notice how many perennial food crops already are producing harvests all around you. Walking your neighborhood and surrounding locales provides good exercise and the opportunity to identify nearby opportunities.

Fruit trees are common in established neighborhoods, and it is likely that much or all of the fruit goes unharvested each year. Map out nearby opportunities, identify the owner and get permission to harvest. Many times, homeowners are more than happy to have fruit picked from their yards. Fruit trees can produce an overabundance, even for those who want to use some of the harvest, not to mention all the people who move into homes with established fruit trees and see them merely as a maintenance nightmare.

Getting permission is essential, because for every 10 untended fig trees, there is one that is passionately cared for and eagerly anticipated. The last thing you want to do is get on the bad side of a serious gardener (I can vouch from experience).

Given the number of fruit trees in our region, it’s very likely that some underappreciated trees are within walking distance of your home. A single apple tree near your house can provide you with months of fresh apples and a year’s supply of applesauce. You can pay back the favor to the tree owner and improve future yields by pruning the tree and cleaning up dropped fruit in the summer.

In addition to cultivated varieties, when searching for perennial edibles, you’ll also come across dozens of naturally growing native edibles. Salmonberry, salal, evergreen huckleberry and more probably are lurking nearby. The possibilities of hidden harvests are nearly limitless. As you explore your garden and neighborhood, keep your eyes open, and food will practically jump right on your plate.