I WANT A charismatic garden. You know the sort — handsome good looks, generous blooms and berries, and a winning disposition that proves irresistible to others. And by others, I mean pollinators, birds, butterflies and neighbors (in that order).

Charismatic, nature-friendly gardens are crowded — quite literally more lived in. A diverse landscape with room for plants, humans and wildlife is a rambunctious and lively environment throughout the year.

Nature wants what most of us do — an always-changing, ever-blooming landscape offering up flowers and fruit for as many months of the year as possible. If you are inspired by nature, try to emulate its density and complexity by planting a layered landscape. Really, that’s a fancy way of saying you need lots of plants — so we’re off to a good start.

Aesthetically, a garden designed and tended in concert with nature can be “naturalistic” in the conventional sense of the term, or formal, or anything on the spectrum between the two approaches. What’s important is the relationship between the soil, plants and site conditions, as well as the needs of visiting creatures.

In their book “Planting in a Post-Wild World,” authors Thomas Rainer and Claudia West define a natural landscape as having both “design” and “functional” layers. Design is expressed in structural plants and seasonal blooming highlights — essentially the visible parts of the garden — while functional groundcovers and filler plants carpet the soil to prevent erosion, suppress weeds, moderate temperature and help to retain moisture. Beneath the soil, various forms of roots, from shallow and fibrous to deep taproots, serve additional functions that quite literally knit it all together.

To support pollinators, songbirds and wildlife, you’ll need to provide water, shelter and space for these creatures to raise their young. If you want more butterflies, it’s time to think about caterpillars. And, while we’re on the topic: Caterpillars are a primary food source for baby birds, providing an efficient meal of protein, fat, carbohydrates and liquid. It takes thousands of caterpillars to raise a single clutch of nestlings.

Famed entomologist Douglas Tallamy is the author of “Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation That Starts in Your Yard,” where he champions gardening with native plants to support native insects, which in turn sustain native wildlife, including migrating birds that move north in spring, peak caterpillar season. After reading Tallamy’s work, local gardener Caroline Boatsman shifted her thinking and now aspires to becoming a “caterpillar farmer.” Boatsman says, “I’m glad when I see holes in the leaves of my native plants.”

However, our gardens need to provide more than just sustenance. Water is critical to life in the garden for plants and animals. Permeable surfaces and coarse mulch help capture and hold water in the ground, where it belongs and where plant roots can access it. A circulating fountain, birdbath or shallow saucer of water provides a quenching resource for birds, butterflies and other winged insects.

With all this talk about layered plantings, you might be surprised to learn the importance of leaving a scrap of bare soil, standing leaf litter, gravel or even a pile of rocks or wood stacked in a corner of the garden. They don’t need to be front and center, but these scraps of relative wildness provide valuable habitat for ground-nesting bees and other beneficial insects.

Years ago, I began tending an informal planting between our back garden and the street. This part of the garden is small but powerful and buzzes with insect and animal life for more months of the year than not. Successive waves of bloom provide pollen and nectar, from early-season crocus to reseeding annuals and flowering perennials in summer. By late summer, the giant showy milkweed (Asclepias speciosa) is crawling with beetles, and butterflies flock to tall stalks of verbena.

Incidentally, this part of the garden also gets the most attention from neighbors and friends, especially when things get a little wild at the end of the season. You might even say it’s charismatic.