Editor’s note: This is an edited excerpt from Tom Kizzia’s new book, “Cold Mountain Path: The Ghost Town Decades of McCarthy-Kennecott, Alaska.”

PAUL BARRETT WAS a successful Seattle attorney, Harvard Law, 35 years old, taking depositions for a civil case in Washington, D.C., on the afternoon in 1975 when he learned his family owned a ghost town in Alaska.

Barrett’s father, Laurence Barrett, was supervisor of Snoqualmie National Forest in Washington state. His grandfather had been, in Paul’s memory, a gentle and hardworking manager of a small apartment building in Tacoma.

The old man always had an air of mystery, however. In the brick basement of his apartment building, he kept a padlock on a dingy private room where the children had glimpsed a desk and boxes and a single bed. Their grandmother told Paul and his sisters to keep away. But their grandfather left candies on a shelf by his door, and the kids kept coming back.

Now, 14 years after his grandfather’s death, Paul received a long-distance call from his father. Laurence Barrett needed legal help. Swindlers were trying to steal the family’s ghost town in Alaska’s Wrangell Mountains.

Several questions leapt to Paul Barrett’s mind, including: “Alaska?”

His grandfather, it turned out, had been one of the lucky fortune-seekers overwintering in Alaska in 1895-96. Close at hand when they struck the Klondike, John Barrett, age 23, found gold of his own on a stream called Sulphur Creek and became a lifelong prospector.

Barrett had grown up in Colorado, where the frontier had faded and the bears were “well thinned out.” On visits home after his gold strike, the sparkling Doze sisters caught his eye. They were identical twins, and practical jokers, and it took three visits to figure out which was the one he wanted to marry. Josephine Doze was 18 and raring to go. John and Josephine traveled through Alaska for several summers, prospecting in the Fortymile River country. In 1905, they settled in Bremerton as John continued his summer expeditions.

His big moment came in 1906, following reports of a fabulous copper discovery on a high summit ridge in the Wrangell Mountains. John rushed to the area and sized up the local geography. A vast glacier filled the valley below the future Kennecott Copper mine. That summer, while the Guggenheims and J.P. Morgan were busy in New York planning a 200-mile railroad to the mine from the Gulf of Alaska, Barrett staked a homestead across the glacier’s flat outwash plain.

The following summer, when railroad surveyors saw what he’d done, Barrett agreed to lease some of his land to the Copper River & Northwestern for a turntable, freight yard, crew quarters and a depot. He surveyed an adjacent townsite and named the place McCarthy, after a well-liked prospector who drowned in a nearby glacial river. In 1913, two years after the trains started running, Alaska’s last Gold Rush brought stampeders to disembark on Barrett’s land and continue on foot over Chitistone Pass. McCarthy was a boom town.

As tents and wood-frame buildings sprang up, Barrett leased lots and, once he’d gained title, sold them to the leaseholders to promote further growth. Josephine moved north from Bremerton, and the couple settled into a town of well over 100 people that had become the region’s supply center and, for Kennecott’s isolated miners, a social outlet where the nation’s Prohibition laws had little influence.

John Barrett left the alcohol and prostitution to others. He sold land and insurance, and ran a water-distribution business. He tried to develop a nearby copper deposit at the Green Butte mine. He stayed busy prospecting, hunting, gardening and exploring. He guided the Bryn Mawr alpinist Dora Keen on first ascents of the east summit of Mount Blackburn (16,286 feet), and she named a hanging glacier after him. The Barretts put up money for a recreation hall, and donated land for a school and a baseball field. Josephine climbed the local peaks and drove alone up the valleys to meet her husband for lunch at his mine. Her brother from Colorado, Al Doze, came north and staked a homestead next to the town.

THINGS SEEMED FINE until 1921, when a fire burned out part of the business district, including the town’s finest hotel. The price of copper was down after World War I, and production already was declining. The Barretts sent their son, Laurence, away to high school in Seattle.

In the 1930s, the Barretts moved full-time to Puget Sound. The mines and the railroad finally shut down in 1938. The industrial complex at Kennecott was abandoned. John continued to return in summers through 1942, when he turned 70. After that, he stayed in Tacoma and swapped coffee-table stories with other Alaska pioneers. He told a reporter he planned to return north “as soon as the way is open.”

John and Josephine’s apartment building in Tacoma was purchased with funds raised by their son. Laurence’s wife, Florence, was not happy about it — the family’s deed to a ghost town in Alaska seemed pitiful compensation. On this, at least, she was in agreement with her mother-in-law. Florence and Josephine, strong-minded women who did not always see eye-to-eye, found common ground in their unsentimental appraisal of Alaska as a malign influence, a land of grandiose and thwarted dreams. The two matriarchs maintained what was effectively a conspiracy of silence in the presence of the children, keeping the very existence of McCarthy a family secret.

If Alaska came up at the dinner table, Josephine would say, “No one wants to hear your old stories, John.” The aging pioneer quietly descended the basement stairs to handle rare correspondence about some deed or old lease. The padlock keeping out the grandchildren also kept Josephine from throwing his old papers away.

PAUL BARRETT’S LITTLE sister, Patsy, heard more about Alaska than her brother because she still lived at home when their grandfather’s dementia first unstoppered the stories. Patsy remembered being warned to look sharp as she left the Tacoma apartment building because a grizzly bear was lurking outside. John Barrett died in 1961, and then Laurence started making periodic business trips to Alaska. Grandma Josephine waved away Patsy’s curiosity. The place they once lived had rotted away, Josephine said. There was nothing more to see.

It would be many years before the grandchildren learned the truth about the town, and then, soon after, they learned a second family secret, one that perhaps helped explain their grandmother’s complicated feelings about hiding the past. After Josephine’s death in 1978, Laurence revealed that in 1920, at the height of McCarthy’s success, his mother had run off with another man.

The clues were there in John Barrett’s old postcard collection. For years, while John managed the affairs of the town, Josephine had traveled and socialized back in the states. Her favorite thing about Alaska, she said later, was the annual steamship voyage north from Seattle — days and nights of dancing and music and food. There were postcards to John from Lake Louise and Carlsbad Caverns and Yellowstone. On one of these trips, she fell in love with a man named Bill.

John, heartbroken, granted a divorce in 1921 to his 37-year-old wife. Bill and Josephine married and settled in San Diego. Laurence was sent away to school. The McCarthy Hotel burned down. The future looked bleak to the town’s founder.

One year later, his rival suffered an aneurysm and fell dead.

Along with the postcards, Patsy found two telegrams from 1922: one sent to McCarthy, and the reply:

“Dear John, Bill died. What do I do now?”

“Dear Josephine, Come home.”

John and Josephine were remarried at the Chitina Hotel in 1923.

FLORENCE WAS APPALLED not to know this about Josephine, the woman who loomed so large in all their lives. Laurence apologized, saying he’d promised his mother never to tell. The family kept its secrets.

In 1976, Patsy, a public health researcher at the University of California-Berkeley, proposed a family trip to Alaska to trace her grandfather’s footsteps. Laurence and Florence went along. A happy surprise awaited them. The sky was blue. White summits gleamed. The continent’s biggest mountain wilderness reached in all directions.

Patsy’s husband, an urban planner, was the first to snap to attention.

“This is the most amazing place we’ve ever seen,” he told Laurence.

Patsy’s father proved to be well-known around the town, or what was left of it. There were now a dozen or so year-round residents, with more showing up every summer. Young people were discovering the wilderness hamlet. Laurence had more to do — sorting out land ownership, quit-claiming deeds to people who had bought cabins from nonowners, and clearing up title disputes to reclaim abandoned lots for the family. He sold a few lots to new arrivals who seemed genuinely interested in building and staying. The family still owned at least one-third of the town. Patsy watched her father treat locals with the deference of an outsider, which struck her as ironic, since he was probably the only person around who actually grew up in the valley.

During the years of absent Barretts, shady deals and mistrust had grown. There had been a few flimflam sales, searches for phantom titles, earnest-money payments to cabin squatters. Everyone said Laurence Barrett brought back the honest handshake deal.

“He told us those were Alaska values he learned from his father,” Patsy said, years later. “Like my grandfather, he was so kind and gentle and honest — I came to think that these values must have come from living the good life in Alaska — but, of course, one cannot generalize from a sample of two.”

Laurence spent a good part of that 1976 visit traipsing through the woods with Patsy’s husband, clearing brush in search of property corners. There were plenty of hustlers working the edges of Alaska during the pipeline boom, and it was not surprising that a few had found McCarthy.

TWO YEARS EARLIER, a Nevada businessman named Carl Pool had showed up at the McCarthy Lodge to promote a rest-and-recreation facility for pipeline workers. He claimed to be representing the Fluor Corporation, but it emerged on further questioning that Pool and the two business associates accompanying him — Candy, age 18, and Michelle, age 22 — represented neither Alyeska Pipeline nor its pump station contractor. The lodge owner booted them out of town, and two weeks later Pool, a low-level Fluor employee, was arrested in Valdez on charges of transporting females for immoral purposes.

The Barretts’ adversary now was an Anchorage businessman named George Brown, who already was getting sued by Middle East investors over some worthless swampland north of the city. Brown’s company was selling surveyed lots off the homestead that was staked half a century ago by John Barrett’s brother-in-law. Brown had a notarized warranty deed from Tacoma purporting to prove that Alfred Victor Doze sold them the land in 1975 — that is, 20 years after Uncle Al had passed away in Mesa County, Colorado.

The state troopers said this appeared to be a civil dispute, so Laurence Barrett called his son and told him about the family’s ghost town.

As far as Paul Barrett could determine, his great-uncle’s McCarthy homestead had never passed properly through state probate. He opened an ancillary probate in Anchorage court and sued on behalf of his grandmother Josephine, Uncle Al’s sister and heir. In court, Brown’s lawyers treated Paul Barrett like a Seattle bigshot trying to push Alaskans off their land. The gruff conservative judge, whose law career stretched back to territorial days, was not fooled. Paul Barrett won a quick agreement, bringing sales to a stop. Settlement talks were soon underway.

The case was complicated because money had changed hands, and new deeds were recorded. Some of the buyers had been associates of George Brown, including an Anchorage attorney about to be disbarred as an accessory to a notorious local murder of a gambler. But others were innocent arrivals who had bought their hippie homesteads from a well-known local character: the local miner and catskinner Gordon Burdick, a pot-smoking Iwo Jima vet and one-time basketball player for Seattle Pacific College. Burdick’s wife, when she left, declared him “so crooked, he has to screw his pants on in the morning,” but he had a winning way with a story: He had subsisted for years on unpatented mining claims, convincing investors that old-timers like John Barrett missed the really good copper ore at the Green Butte mine. “He was an interesting character,” one local homesteader recalled, “if you could detach yourself from the fact that he owed you money.”

Burdick had been the one who first clued George Brown into the vacant Doze homestead and a 1949 fire at the region’s recording office. He said a person might be able to get the land cheap if he could find Doze’s relatives. Burdick was nervous when Brown came back with a deed signed by Doze himself. Burdick’s daughter recalled him wringing his hands and moaning. But then Burdick got cut into the deal: Brown traded him a piece of the Doze homestead for a stake in the Green Butte mine.

Now Burdick and Brown found themselves facing John Barrett’s grandson in court.

THE NAIVE LAND-BUYERS caught in the middle were represented by Doug Pope, a newly minted lawyer who had purchased 5 acres from Burdick. Pope grew up in Fairbanks and would rise to prominence in Alaska not only as a lawyer but also as a writer and member of the state Board of Game. In the mid-1970s, he had a ponytail and beard and had just returned from law school, with an energy for adventure of the sort that was bursting everywhere in those days. Pope had discovered McCarthy during college summers hunting for a place off the road system where he and his friends could build a back-to-the-land homestead and prepare for worldwide economic collapse. “It’s like another country back in there,” a friend had told him.

Burdick was one of the most entertaining yarn-spinners Pope had ever met, which in retrospect he realized was probably a good reason not to enter into a legal contract with the old-timer. Burdick claimed his dog, Rusty, a golden retriever with streaks of gray around the mouth, could smell copper underground. Burdick needed some legal help straightening out expired options on the Green Butte mine, so a trade of services figured in the land purchase.

Luckily for Pope and the buyers he represented, Laurence Barrett, like his father before him, was sympathetic to settlers. In 1977, he agreed to allow bona fide purchasers, who had been unaware of the fraud, to keep their land.

Pope got to keep his 5 acres. Most of his property now lies flooded in the rocky bed of a marauding glacial creek. Pope kept the deed as a reminder of lessons learned from a pair of con men who, he came to realize, were perfectly matched.

“George Brown had traded land he didn’t own for rights to a mine with no copper,” Pope recalled. “Burdick and Brown were both scammers. The difference was Burdick believed his scams were real.”

In the summer of 1977, two years after that first long-distance call, having negotiated the initial Doze homestead settlement, Paul Barrett finally flew to the Wrangell Mountains to see the family secret for himself. His grandmother would have been disappointed to watch Alaska exert its malign influence once again. Paul Barrett immediately became fascinated with McCarthy — the setting, the characters, the ghosts. The promise.

Laurence Barrett lived to be 94, but long before he died, he turned over the family’s Alaska interests to his son. Paul Barrett and his wife and children started making long summer visits to McCarthy, which through an act of Congress now sat alone at the heart of Wrangell-St. Elias National Park, a wilderness park the size of Switzerland. Today, the former ghost town is growing into a popular tourist destination. John Barrett’s old horse barn has been converted into the family’s comfortable summer home. Neighbors often stop by to talk to Paul about property sales or right-of-way disputes. The Barretts are back.