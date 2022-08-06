ARE YOU A plant collector? I wouldn’t have identified as such, but sometimes it takes losing a plant to discover how scent-imental (sorry) we are about it.

For more than 10 years, an enormous, scented geranium has been growing in a 4-by-2-foot stock tank on our back stoop. The plant’s succulent stems were furnished with coarse, dark green leaves marked in the middle with a burgundy stain — I think the variety was ‘Chocolate Mint’ (Pelargonium quercifolium). The plant grew to shrublike proportions and, for more months of the year than not, was adorned with slightly bilious Pepto-pink flowers.

My success with this supposedly tender plant was likely due to its location. The volume of soil in the container coupled with a sheltered position beneath the eaves of the house saw my pet plant through numerous winter storms. Until it didn’t.

Get Growing Scented geranium culture is easy. Provide an average, well-drained but not overly rich potting mix. Your scented geraniums will flower better in full sun, but given that the scented leaves are the main attraction, growing the plants in part shade makes it easier to keep up with watering. Routinely pinch plants to encourage branching. Pop tip cuttings into a small vase for a fragrant nosegay. Because of their scent and often furry foliage, scented geraniums are typically pest-free. However, in deference to the next Arctic blast, you might want to cultivate your collection in containers that you can whisk indoors when temperatures fall below 25 degrees F. More

This year, I poked and prodded the not-very-promising vegetal skeleton through early June before I finally admitted my lovely was no more. Only then did I acknowledge that I didn’t just want to replace this low-maintenance fragrant plant; I wanted more — lots more.

Looking around the garden, I should have seen this nascent plant collection growing. For years, I’ve cultivated (and sheltered) a quirky Pelargonium (P. ‘Colocho’) that has a contorted, almost bonsailike growth habit. Geraniaceae (Geraniaceae.com), a specialty nursery in California focusing on … wait for it … all things geranium, describes the plant as a “genetically challenged” form of P. graveolens, with congested curled green leaves that smell like roses.

In a terra-cotta pot, ‘Prince Rupert’ (P. crispum ‘Prince Rupert Variegated’) sports tiny pleated green leaves with creamy margins and pale lavender flowers. The entire plant has a strong lemon scent and, if kept pinched, a pleasingly tidy habit. Another popular citrusy favorite, ‘Mabel Grey’ (P. citronellum), is larger and more strongly scented (and said to deter mosquitoes), with coarsely lobed, slightly hairy foliage and darker pink blooms with deep maroon markings. I don’t have that one — yet.

Another offbeat form in my collection, ‘Balsam’, has finely dissected, sticky leaves and, if not kept clipped, a slender (read: gangly) growth habit. It’s possible that my awkward plant is P. denticulatum ‘Filicifolium’, a foliar doppelgänger to ‘Balsam’.

Taken collectively, the bizarre nature of my various scented geraniums should have tipped me off to this growing obsession. Looking to add some dignity to my newly acknowledged scented geranium collection, on a recent nursery visit, I purchased ‘Atomic Snowflake’ (P. capitatum), an elegant plant with softly lobed light green leaves marbled with cream. The plant has a genteel true rose fragrance and bears umbels of small pink blooms. Grown by Log House Plants, a specialty grower with local distribution, it sports a nursery tag that describes a growth habit as wide as it is tall, and slightly trailing.

You know how it is with a summer crush — now I can’t stop thinking about and looking for new scented geraniums to bring into my fold. There’s ‘Old Spice’ (P. fragrans) with felted, ruffled leaves, white flowers and a rich spicy nutmeg fragrance, and billowing ‘Peppermint’ (P. tomentosum), with sprays of tiny white flowers held above furry light green leaves.

As for replacing my beloved ‘Chocolate Mint’? Too soon.